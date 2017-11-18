Premier Sunday Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday November 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
One-sixth of a fl. oz. TSP
Fess (up) OWN
Hikers’ trails PATHS
— Lankan SRI
Suffix with 83-Down IST
Alternative to a barrette HAIRTIE
Moral code ETHIC
One getting toasted, e.g. HONOREE
Waldorf — (New York hotel) ASTORIA
1970s TV spinoff RHODA
Clingy mollusk ABALONE
Start of a riddle WHYWOULDSOMEBODYWANT
RSVP card encl. SASE
Saudi export OIL
Sup in style DINE
Farrow of "Alice" MIA
Indian kings RAJAHS
Buy and sell TRADE
Nonstandard contraction AINT
Riddle, part 2 TOSHOPATASUPERMARKET
Casino stake BET
Claimed psychic gift ESP
Engraving tool LASER
Germany’s Merkel ANGELA
Clothing ATTIRE
Skylights? STARS
Vigor, muscially BRIO
Riddle, part 3 THATOFFERSSEVERAL
Tachometer inits. RPM
Cuts down with an ax HEWS
Furiousness IRE
Stein quaff ALE
Giga- times 1,000 TERA
Eon division ERA
Riddle, part 4 DIFFERENTBRANDSOF
Rationalist Descartes RENE
Render blank ERASE
Japanese condiment WASABI
Eye in awe GAPEAT
Comic actress Oteri CHERI
Devour EAT
Grassy tract LEA
End of the riddle DRIEDSHRIVELEDGRAPES
Ever so slightly ATAD
Directed (at) AIMED
Pasta tube NOODLE
Yang go-with YIN
White bird DOVE
Really good bud, in brief BFF
Zeus’ mother RHEA
Riddle’s answer FORAVARIETYOFRAISINS
Like the Dalai Lama TIBETAN
Filch STEAL
Babka nuts ALMONDS
Shoulder bone SCAPULA
Bitterly pungent ACRID
Rider not in a seat STANDEE
Always, in verse EER
Submitted texts: Abbr. MSS
Rotor noises WHIRS
Chicken — (varicella) POX
Carders’ requests IDS
Becomes liquid THAWS
Younger Obama daughter SASHA
"For — sake …" (start of an urgent appeal) PITYS
Other, in Zaragoza OTRO
Nintendo console released in 2012 WIIU
Patricia of "Hud" NEAL
Not let up PERSIST
Playwright — Fugard ATHOL
— McAn shoes THOM
Camouflage HIDE
Healing sign SCAB
Blocking more sunlight SHADIER
Actress Lively or musician Hitchcock ROBYN
Dumbstruck INAWE
Nickname for boxer Tyson IRONMIKE
Watchman SENTINEL
Golf ball prop TEE
Regatta athletes ROWERS
Ending for Motor or Rock OLA
Capital of Qatar DOHA
More quirky ODDER
"— girl!" ATTA
"No man is — to his valet" AHERO
Composer Franz — Haydn JOSEF
Extra for an iPhone APP
Pre-1917 despots TSARS
Word after ballet or charlotte RUSSE
Big primate APE
2012 film set in Iran ARGO
Canine chain TETHER
Canada’s capital OTTAWA
"What a shame" ALAS
Actress Kate or Rooney MARA
Blue dye from a plant ANIL
Wash oneself BATHE
"— in there!" ITS
Vassal of old SERF
Beech, e.g. TREE
Certain sib, in dialect BRER
Marcher’s flute FIFE
Big tanks VATS
River in Germany ELBE
Junk dealer’s transaction RESALE
Takes a close look at PROBES
Group in "GoodFellas" MAFIA
QBs’ stats TDS
Numb DEAD
Misfires from QBs: Abbr. INTS
Actor Christopher REEVE
Made a misplay, say ERRED
Hammering target NAIL
Pulitzer, e.g. AWARD
Related to birth NATAL
Marsh stalk REED
Aussie "Hi" GDAY
Clever trick ARTIFICE
Lounge featuring ivory-ticklers PIANOBAR
"Hear ye!" shouter CRIER
That dude HIM
Swelled head EGO
Cigars from Cuba HAVANAS
Wraps around ENFOLDS
Tip, as a cap DOFF
Human being PERSON
Piece of information DATUM
Flattened circles OVALS
Via a flight BYAIR
Language akin to Urdu HINDI
Finished up ENDED
Obstinate equines ASSES
Agent, informally REP
"— Mommy kissing …" ISAW
Cut with acid ETCH
Garr of "Tootsie" TERI
Scraping tool RASP
Choir part ALTO
Big-screen film format IMAX
China’s Mao — -tung TSE
