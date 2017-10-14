Premier Sunday Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Designer CREATOR
Put in cipher ENCODE
Cocky walks STRUTS
United, e.g. AIRLINE
In a Ziploc bag, e.g. SEALED
"The Gift of the Magi" writer OHENRY
Zippers SLIDEFASTENERS
Contacts, e.g. LENSES
Lotto variant KENO
"… cup — cone?" ORA
— kwon do (martial art) TAE
"Taps" co-star Timothy HUTTON
Data entry needs COMPUTERKEYBOARDS
Aftermaths RESULTS
"Where are — now?" THEY
Hinge (on) RELY
Aunt, in Argentina TIA
Fill with joy ELATE
Lay — thick ITON
Fonda of film JANE
Just know FEEL
Office cabinet items FILEFOLDERS
Center of similes ASA
Military chaplain PADRE
Cake level TIER
Lamb bearer EWE
Ireland’s — Lingus AER
Last half of a typical golf course BACKNINE
Some aluminum recyclables BEVERAGECANS
Hwy. number lead-in USROUTE
Elbowed, say POKED
A number of SEVERAL
Dictionary lookup facilitators THUMBINDEXES
Affirm the truth of ATTESTTO
Ammo for air rifles BBS
Even one ANY
"Take —!" ("Congrats!") ABOW
Big name in direct sales AMWAY
"I got it!" AHA
Chrome, Firefox and Safari WEBBROWSERS
Shop MART
Lackluster DULL
1990s Israeli president Weizman EZER
Video’s counterpart AUDIO
Bardic tribute ODE
— Field (Mr. Met’s home) CITI
Rhine feeder AARE
Enrollments SIGNUPS
Café crowd RESTAURANTPATRONS
Like a constellation STARRY
Siouan people OTO
Hirt and Gore ALS
Biblical son of Isaac ESAU
Tug at PULLON
Theme of this puzzle THINGSWITHTABS
Colorful ring in the eye AREOLA
Well-drilling apparatus OILRIG
Pantheon members DEITIES
Corn seed KERNEL
Spend time in, as a hotel STAYAT
One tearing up the road SPEEDER
Wine barrel CASK
Tick off RILE
Bard’s Ireland ERIN
"Battle Cry" actor Ray ALDO
Dead heat TIE
Hoofing it ONFOOT
Replenishes the arsenal of REARMS
The "e" of i.e. EST
Born, in Brest NEE
Hiking flasks CANTEENS
"Mrs." with a famous cow OLEARY
Bo of "10" DEREK
Masthead names, for short EDS
Like sugar, but not oil, in water SOLUBLE
1982 Richard Pryor film THETOY
— -car (airport service) RENTA
Not collated, e.g. UNSORTED
More stylish TRENDIER
Pt. of OS or GPS SYS
Exhaust SAP
Doglike carnivore HYENA
Symbol on a music score CLEF
Pronounce UTTER
Hammer-wielding god THOR
Slate cleaner ERASER
Store event SALE
Ump relative REF
Gridiron star Manning ELI
"My gal" of song SAL
Off-roading vehicle, briefly UTE
Brainstorm, in Brest IDEE
Chattered JAWED
Ludicrous comedies FARCES
Inflammation of the ear OTITIS
Flax product LINEN
Tick off PEEVE
Holiday lead-ins EVES
"Terrible" toddler time AGETWO
Except for BUT
Grayish hue ASH
Grand — wine CRU
Mortal — (video game series) KOMBAT
Lumpy, as fabric NUBBY
Squarish, as a car BOXY
Stretch (out) EKE
Mary of "Dodsworth" ASTOR
Gallery stuff ART
Turner who led a revolt NAT
— -mo replay SLO
Punishment-related PENAL
Ball-shaped bloom DAHLIA
Truncated wd. ABBR
Red as — ABEET
Bow-wielding god AMOR
Was certain MADESURE
One trying to pin a rival WRESTLER
Cowboy singer Gene AUTRY
Arsenal array WEAPONRY
Pound the poet EZRA
Clowns WAGS
World lighter SUN
College URL ending EDU
Tear apart RIP
Ship’s call for help SOS
Active by day DIURNAL
Singing King CAROLE
Chief Hun ATTILA
Cone, cube and sphere SOLIDS
Arched body part INSTEP
Osprey claw TALON
Like a well-pitched inning NOHIT
How sashimi is eaten RAW
Sermon conclusion? ETTE
Pronounced SAID
Have — in one’s bonnet ABEE
Brezhnev’s fed. USSR
Its cap. is Islamabad PAK
Lean- — (hovels) TOS
1998 Angelina Jolie biopic GIA
Certain NCO SGT
Rush along HIE
