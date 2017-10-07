Premier Sunday Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday October 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Like history PAST
Apt. divisions RMS
— -Lorraine, France ALSACE
Flatten, informally SMUSH
Long (for) ACHE
Have an onstage role ACT
Coal miners PITMEN
Succinct and meaningful PITHY
Start of a riddle WHATPHRASECOULD
Victorious ONTOP
Here-there link NOR
Skilled forger SMITH
Largest city in Norway OSLO
"That’s a new — me!" ONEON
Party mixers SODAS
Riddle, part 2 BEUSEDTOREFERTO
I-5, e.g. RTE
Hat material FELT
Adz relatives AXES
Big name in razors ATRA
JVC or Hitachi rival RCA
Collection of maps ATLAS
Trailers, e.g. PROMOS
Riddle, part 3 THEMARRIAGEOFTWO
Hit the bottle TOPE
Giant TITAN
Rink legend Bobby ORR
Six-sided state UTAH
Do the dishes? CATER
Relating to a heart part ATRIAL
Got 100% on, as a test ACED
"Eso —" (Paul Anka hit) BESO
Eye, to a bard ORB
Riddle, part 4 HOCKEYPLAYERSWHOARE
One may cry "Foul!" REF
Tiki or Baal IDOL
"I came," to Caesar VENI
Gives the most votes ELECTS
Celestial hunter ORION
Wish HOPE
Crunches tone them ABS
Very angry IRATE
Island of Alaska ATTU
Riddle, part 5 BOTHREALLYGOODAT
Cosa — (Mafia affiliate) NOSTRA
Coats with element #30 ZINCS
Nation north of Mex. USA
"Porgy and —" BESS
Shop draw SALE
Hamster holder CAGE
Follower of chi PSI
End of the riddle STOPPINGTHEPUCK
Pastry bag filler ICING
Painter Matisse HENRI
Nastase of the court ILIE
Saudi and Iraqi ARABS
By means of VIA
Bowed ARCED
Riddle’s answer GOALIEMATRIMONY
Ordinary USUAL
Sulky MOROSE
Short history BIO
Ex-Dodger Hershiser OREL
Insolvent NEEDY
"Knocked Up" director Judd APATOW
Stitch (up) SEW
Funeral heap PYRE
Lowly chess pieces PAWNS
Preceder of "Bless you!" ACHOO
Glass bit SHARD
Asian holiday TET
Chicago’s — Emanuel RAHM
Occasional Golden Arches sandwich MCRIB
Event with pig racing, perhaps STATEFAIR
Boorish sort APE
Driving req. LIC
Got to one’s feet STOOD
Something not to be missed AMUST
Viola’s kin CELLO
Witch on "Bewitched" ENDORA
One doing a parody SPOOFER
St. Paul site MINNESOTA
Give voice to UTTER
Bamboo unit SHOOT
Sleep: Prefix HYPNO
Hushed head-turner PSST
Elisabeth of "CSI" SHUE
Semitic language ARAMAIC
Smelting refuse SLAG
Relative of -ess ETTE
Large public show EXPO
Display fallibility ERR
"— way to go!" ATTA
Up until that time THITHERTO
Puts new parts on, in a way RETROFITS
— -Magnon CRO
Increase in volume LOUDEN
Toward a ship’s rear AFT
Pokes a hole in STABS
Procession of cars MOTORCADE
Works such as "H.M.S. Pinafore" OPERETTAS
Ivanjica inhabitant SERB
One of the Skywalkers ANAKIN
— Sea (Asian lake) ARAL
"Close call!" WHEW
"It Takes a Thief" rapper COOLIO
Pioneered LED
Large grotto CAVERN
Lens locale EYE
That lass SHE
Start of a pirate chant YOHO
Faint from surprise, in slang PLOTZ
Omani money RIAL
Like exercise that gets the heart going AEROBIC
Horse coat pattern ROAN
Court units SETS
Fully extended, as arms OUTSPREAD
Preceder of chi PHI
Chesapeake Bay crustaceans BLUECRABS
Scheme: Abbr. SYS
Island near Java BALI
"— homo!" ECCE
"And fast!" ASAP
Breach GAP
With speed RAPIDLY
Paradox ENIGMA
U.S. territory since 1898 GUAM
"Aye aye," in Iberia SISI
Cassidy of old pop SHAUN
Succinct TERSE
How actors should enter ONCUE
Augustus — ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" character) GLOOP
Bejeweled headwear TIARA
Spartan serf HELOT
Holmes or Couric KATIE
Elephant tusk stuff IVORY
NFLer of San Fran NINER
Crystal of country GAYLE
Arch above the eye BROW
Abbr. in a personal ad ISO
"Yuck!" EEW
Swiffer product MOP
