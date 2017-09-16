Premier Sunday Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday September 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Dwelling place: Abbr. RES
Modifying wd. ADJ
Fail to mention OMIT
Prez Lincoln ABE
Bar checks TABS
Artificial fat OLESTRA
Relatives of allegories PARABLES
To — (precisely) ATEE
Mocking remarks from Pluto’s master? MICKEYMOUSEJEERS
Burnett of CNN ERIN
— Spumante (wine) ASTI
Schubert’s "The — King" ERL
Manet’s forte ART
Actor Claude AKINS
"No, we’re not going to give the employee a raise"? LETSKEEPITTHATWAGE
I, to Franz ICH
"Mazel —!" TOV
Fed. crash-probing org. NTSB
Countertenor ALTO
Very small toll to drive on a road through the Alps? MOUNTAINCHANGE
Present from birth INNATE
To a foreign country ABROAD
Fair-hiring inits. EEO
"Der —" (Konrad Adenauer) ALTE
Ruin totally DOIN
Fragment PART
Use stitching SEW
Quips about a Civil War general? SHERMANJOKES
— Boothe Luce CLARE
Yuletide quaff NOG
"— be great if …" ITD
Leeds lav LOO
Miser’s reformation into a generous person? THETURNOFTHESCROOGE
Santa — ANA
Polly’s "Alice" role FLO
— -TURN (street sign) NOU
Wafer brand NILLA
Verbal noun the nitwit uses a lot? AFOOLSGERUND
Actress Thurman UMA
Be inclined LEAN
British noble LADY
"Why Can’t — Friends?" WEBE
Deutsch article EIN
Develop CREATE
Painting on plaster FRESCO
Concert tour during which a Muppet opens for the "Open Arms" band? BERTANDJOURNEY
Singer Amos TORI
Tap-in, e.g. PUTT
Suffix with north or west ERN
Opposite NNW SSE
"Stop grazing and return to your barn"? COMEINFROMTHERANGE
Bedeck ADORN
Air safety org. FAA
Stimpy’s pal REN
Close NEAR
Certain Slav SERB
Very inexpensive part of a ship’s hull? FIFTYDOLLARBILGE
Different ELSE
Maryland suburb of D.C. BETHESDA
Motorist’s guide ROADMAP
Inuit’s ride SLED
1040 org. IRS
With 11-Down, "Don’t drop your guard!" STAY
Tent stake PEG
Gold, to Spaniards ORO
City in Italia ROMA
Yalies ELIS
Religious faction SECT
Enjoyed food ATE
Sahara-like DRY
1567-1625 king of Scotland JAMESVI
Great riches OPULENCE
Some parents MAS
Infuriation IRE
— Mahal TAJ
See 134-Across ALERT
Big — (WWI gun) BERTHA
Kin of -trix ESS
Korean martial art TAEKWONDO
Upper heart chambers ATRIA
Living thing BEING
Taste, e.g. SENSE
Power tool brand SKIL
Trounce BEAT
Mork’s home planet ORK
Env. notation ATTN
RandB singer — James ETTA
Frogs’ kin TOADS
Group values ETHOS
Ad Council ad, for short PSA
"Son of," in Arab names IBN
Property transferor ALIENOR
Windows ad catchphrase IMAPC
Steel-gray metallic element COBALT
"Woo-hoo!" HURRAH
— Dame NOTRE
— the scene (having recently arrived) NEWON
Flower plot GARDEN
Shade tree ELM
Totally fine AOK
Ascot, e.g. TIE
USNA grad. ENS
Perfumed powder TALCUM
Make furious ENRAGE
Find by chance HITON
Archaic verb ending ETH
"Benny and —" (Johnny Depp film) JOON
and others ETAL
Become liberated GOFREE
Not given under 112-Down UNSWORN
Winter woe FLU
Logical SOUND
OPEC ship OILER
Gathers bit by bit GLEANS
Tickles a lot ELATES
Without batting — ANEYE
Furry TV alien ALF
Opposite of 118-Across FAR
Lofty verse ODE
Place to find pearls OYSTERBED
Peter out EBB
Sudden — DEATH
Squirrel’s bit ACORN
Put between INTERLAY
Ladder step RUNG
Quarter, e.g. COIN
Tach reading RPM
"For shame!" TUT
Dada artist JEANARP
Less certain IFFIER
Valises, e.g. CASES
Novelist Scott ODELL
Eponymous code creator MORSE
Balsa boats RAFTS
Witness’ promise OATH
Cousin, for one: Abbr. REL
Sooner city ENID
Sailors’ saint ELMO
Lab medium AGAR
Debtor’s woe REPO
DOJ agency FBI
"Certainly!" YES
May hrs. DST
Harem room ODA
— v. Wade ROE
Duffel or tote BAG
VIDEO