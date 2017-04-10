Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Circus workers
|TAMERS
|Not at home
|AWAY
|Cochise, for one
|APACHE
|Track event
|RACE
|Popular card game
|CRAZYEIGHTS
|Vacant
|EMPTY
|Arrived
|CAME
|Swiss peaks
|ALPS
|Arp’s art
|DADA
|Sacks out
|SLEEPS
|Peculiar
|ODD
|"How come?"
|WHY
|Fish eggs
|ROE
|Phone photo
|SELFIE
|Pleasant
|NICE
|Time in office
|TERM
|Base on balls
|WALK
|Swirly posters
|OPART
|Patchworks
|CRAZYQUILTS
|Staff member
|AIDE
|Disclose
|UNVEIL
|Animated character
|TOON
|Bureau
|AGENCY
|Middle X?
|TAC
|Spring mo.
|APR
|Calf’s cry
|MAA
|Skin problem
|ECZEMA
|Limerick part
|RHYME
|Ooze
|SEEP
|Sock pattern
|ARGYLE
|"Do — Diddy Diddy"
|WAH
|Play division
|ACT
|"Sure thing!"
|YES
|Tuscany setting
|ITALY
|West Point student
|CADET
|Mix up
|ADDLE
|Hazard
|PERIL
|Kirk’s science officer
|SPOCK
|Uno doubled
|DOS
|That woman
|SHE
|Behold
|SEE
|Hardly macho
|WIMPY
|2013 Disney hit
|FROZEN
|Local resident
|NATIVE
|Twisted tightly
|WRUNG
|Pool color
|AQUA
|Purr producer
|CAT
|Carnival setting
|RIO
|Commotion
|ADO
|Writer Deighton
|LEN
|Nervous habit
|TIC
|Shrewd
|SLY