Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Edinburgh native
|SCOT
|Historian’s subject
|PAST
|Unsaid
|TACIT
|Slow tempo
|LENTO
|Foe
|ENEMY
|Heart, for one
|ORGAN
|Snaky fish
|EEL
|Mentor’s charge
|PROTEGE
|Nutritional need
|PROTEIN
|Set the pace
|LED
|Beer mug
|STEIN
|Naughty
|BAD
|Infuriate
|ANGER
|Nasty dog
|CUR
|Some doors
|EXITS
|Match part
|SET
|Guard
|PROTECT
|March, perhaps
|PROTEST
|Pickle holder
|JAR
|Turn red, maybe
|RIPEN
|Switzerland neighbor
|ITALY
|Thai or Korean
|ASIAN
|"Cave —" (beware of the dog)
|CANEM
|Some votes
|YEAS
|Stood
|ROSE
|Exorbitant
|STEEP
|Chair fixers
|CANERS
|Spotted cat
|OCELOT
|Director Burton
|TIM
|Saucy
|PERT
|Germany’s Merkel
|ANGELA
|Put on, as a play
|STAGED
|Muscularly fit
|TONED
|Enter, with a keyboard
|TYPEIN
|Diving bird
|LOON
|Look-alikes
|RINGERS
|Bender
|TEAR
|Yank’s ally
|BRIT
|Strangely different
|EXOTIC
|Red shade
|CERISE
|Perfect place
|UTOPIA
|Selena’s music style
|TEJANO
|Justice symbol
|SCALES
|Aerosol output
|SPRAY
|Ivy League school
|PENN
|Response to "You wouldn’t!"
|TRYME
|Pekoe and oolong
|TEAS
|Salt
|TAR