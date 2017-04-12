Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Meadow group
|COWS
|Kniqht’s quest
|GRAIL
|Baldwin of TV
|ALEC
|Nice setting
|FRANCE
|Gambling city
|RENO
|Came down
|RAINED
|Hearty dinner
|POTROAST
|Refueling breaks
|PITSTOPS
|Spring signs
|ROBINS
|Compete
|VIE
|Downloadable read
|EBOOK
|Treaty goal
|PEACE
|Suffer
|AIL
|Cowboys’ home
|DALLAS
|Business with cages
|PETSTORE
|Man at the wheel
|PATSAJAK
|Extinguish
|PUTOUT
|Plane part
|NOSE
|Like some bagels
|ONIONY
|Acceptable
|OKAY
|Inclined
|LEANT
|Workout count
|REPS
|Complain
|CARP
|Bread spread
|OLEO
|Departed
|WENT
|November sign
|SCORPIO
|Lawn makeup
|GRASS
|Singer Bonnie
|RAITT
|TV’s Curry
|ANN
|Drink cooler
|ICE
|Was a pioneer
|LED
|College groups
|FRATS
|Sty cry
|OINK
|Track shape
|OVAL
|Print unit
|PICA
|Spots
|SEES
|Take in
|REAP
|Theater award
|OBIE
|Nut’s partner
|BOLT
|Shoots well, in away
|PARS
|Franklin’s wife
|ELEANOR
|Eccentric
|DOTTY
|Setting item
|SPOON
|Goading remark
|TAUNT
|Gag
|JOKE
|Kin of PDQ
|ASAP
|Florida feature
|KEYS
|Campaign pro
|POL
|French article
|UNE
|Aunt, in Acapulco
|TIA