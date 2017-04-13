Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 14th 2017

Thomas Joseph April 14th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Smackers BUCKS
Tree parts LIMBS
Cove INLET
Future oak ACORN
Salty mixture BRINE
"M*A*S*H" setting KOREA
Cariou of Broadway LEN
Wrongdoer pursuer AVENGER
Have dinner EAT
Research setting LAB
Sports drink suffix ADE
Large number SLEW
Shorebirds TERNS
Vacuum lack AIR
Excellent, in slang DEF
Showy flower ASTER
Pull along DRAG
Be decisive OPT
Belly GUT
Important time ERA
Less well behaved ROWDIER
Make mistakes ERR
Darkness GLOOM
Let in ADMIT
Unaccompanied ALONE
Head out LEAVE
Vertices NODES
Dogpatch boy ABNER
Church volumes BIBLES
Fantastic UNREAL
"Million Dollar Baby" actor CLINTEASTWOOD
Writer Follett KEN
Real bargain STEAL
Site of some silt LAKEBED
Clickable picture ICON
"Million Dollar Baby" actor MORGANFREEMAN
Kennel club categories BREEDS
Trap SNARE
Dyeing tub VAT
Humorist WIT
Spectrum end RED
Authoritarian governments REGIMES
God of light APOLLO
Bemoan RUE
Show up ARRIVE
Stocking supporter GARTER
Heart, e.g. ORGAN
Refrain bit TRALA
Finished DONE
Ball girl DEB