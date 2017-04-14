Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Royal address
|SIRE
|Glider wood
|BALSA
|Cord ends
|PLUGS
|Coral island
|ATOLL
|Radius end
|ELBOW
|Of the fleet
|NAVAL
|Subside
|EBB
|Dawn goddess
|EOS
|Bar need
|ICE
|Intensify
|DEEPEN
|Black
|INKY
|Accoutrements
|TRAPPINGS
|Paper packs
|REAMS
|Big and strong
|STRAPPING
|Painter Cassatt
|MARY
|Banks and Pyle
|ERNIES
|"That’s it!"
|AHA
|Metal source
|ORE
|Jazz lover
|CAT
|Tennis star Rafael
|NADAL
|Get a goal
|SCORE
|Peace goddess
|IRENE
|Witch trial town
|SALEM
|Shoppers’ aids
|CARTS
|Garden areas
|BEDS
|Alacrity
|SPEED
|"Yeah, right!"
|ILLBET
|Puck makeup
|RUBBER
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Outlaws
|BANS
|One-time connection
|ATA
|Affectionate
|LOVING
|Alternative to a skirt
|SLACKS
|Bowling site
|ALLEY
|Popeye’s adopted son
|SWEEPEA
|In theory
|ONPAPER
|Ward off
|PARRY
|How some couples live, quaintly
|INSIN
|Wow
|IMPRESS
|African expanse
|SAHARA
|Wall Street worker
|TRADER
|Kidman of "Lion"
|NICOLE
|— up (prepared)
|GEARED
|Wildly active
|MANIC
|Goblet parts
|STEMS
|Flamenco cries
|OLES
|Picnic invader
|ANT
|Truck part
|CAB