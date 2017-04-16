Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Paunch
|FLAB
|School subject
|MATH
|A , for one
|GRADE
|Accepted truth
|AXIOM
|Arrested
|RANIN
|W. Va. neighbor
|PENNA
|Make cryptograms
|ENCODE
|Barracks bed
|COT
|High cards
|ACES
|Science study
|NATURE
|Danson of "The Good Place"
|TED
|Throws away
|SCRAPS
|Dutch bloom
|TULIP
|High-protein grain
|QUINOA
|Wager
|BET
|Coercion
|DURESS
|In need of a massage
|SORE
|Umbrella part
|RIB
|Concert bonus
|ENCORE
|Be of use
|AVAIL
|Heart or spleen
|ORGAN
|Film category
|GENRE
|Acropolis sight
|RUINS
|Enjoy a novel
|READ
|Not yet up
|ABED
|Where the Loire flows
|FRANCE
|Pierced
|LANCED
|Baja "Bye!"
|ADIOS
|Flex
|BEND
|Atlas page
|MAP
|Cut drastically
|AXE
|Kevin Costner film
|TINCUP
|Graduate’s distinction
|HONORS
|Terrific
|GREAT
|Partner
|MATE
|Surround
|ENCLOSE
|Opera song
|ARIA
|Spigot
|TAP
|Phoenix team
|SUNS
|Even score
|TIE
|Arrow holder
|QUIVER
|Suave
|URBANE
|Dance at the disco
|BOOGIE
|Gofer’s job
|ERRAND
|Prom group
|TEENS
|Pull along
|DRAG
|Prepare for surgery
|SCRUB
|Nick Charles’ wife
|NORA
|Radio’s Glass
|IRA
|Went ahead
|LED