Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Punjabi princes
|RAJAHS
|Movie mutt
|ASTA
|Tilted type
|ITALIC
|Ollie’s pal
|STAN
|Red Cross headquarters
|GENEVA
|Hot, in a way
|SEXY
|Get excited
|PERKUP
|Deep cut
|GASH
|Plentiful
|AMPLE
|Museum focus
|ART
|Plays out, as a line
|UNREELS
|Cow call
|MOO
|Set eyes on
|SEE
|"— Kapital"
|DAS
|Very many
|UMPTEEN
|Thurman of film
|UMA
|Become narrower
|TAPER
|Neuter
|SPAY
|Annapolis grad
|ENSIGN
|Take apart
|UNDO
|Ready to strike
|COILED
|Pucker-producing
|SOUR
|Salad green
|ENDIVE
|Guitar boosters
|AMPS
|Intensify
|DEEPEN
|Equip
|RIG
|Had supper
|ATE
|Painter Vermeer
|JAN
|First Hebrew letter
|ALEPH
|Bee abode
|HIVE
|Battle souvenir
|SCAR
|Take for granted
|ASSUME
|Increased
|STEPPEDUP
|Receipt addition
|TAX
|Some amount of
|ANY
|Singer Carpenter
|KAREN
|Full range
|GAMUT
|Kitchen come-on
|AROMA
|Clogged
|STOPPEDUP
|Andean animal
|LLAMA
|School paper
|ESSAY
|Software buyers
|USERS
|Maiden name preceder
|NEE
|Some singers
|TENORS
|Insinuating
|SNIDE
|Like cupcakes
|ICED
|Vanished
|GONE
|Mex. neighbor
|USA
|— de plume
|NOM
|Gloss spot
|LIP
|Apple eater
|EVE
|Relaxing room
|DEN