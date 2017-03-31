Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gumshoe
|SHAMUS
|Cup o’ joe
|JAVA
|Soup choice
|TOMATO
|Stepped down
|ALIT
|Come to
|AWAKEN
|El —
|PASO
|Gets out of bed
|RISES
|Rustic home
|CABIN
|Thomas Hardy heroine
|TESS
|Be generous
|DONATE
|Woodland grazer
|DEER
|Like Carnaby Street fashion
|MOD
|Ajax’s fight
|TROJANWAR
|Welsh river
|WYE
|Otherwise
|ELSE
|Major effect
|IMPACT
|Structural support
|IBAR
|Oilcan part
|SPOUT
|TV ad
|PROMO
|Move quickly
|DART
|Confounded
|DADGUM
|Savvy about
|ONTO
|Wake up
|AROUSE
|Feel the absence of
|MISS
|Neatnik’s banes
|MESSES
|Kick off
|START
|Football’s Long
|HOWIE
|Run up
|AMASS
|Copes
|MAKESDO
|Salt Lake City team
|UTES
|Heir, at times
|SON
|Where Akitas originated
|JAPAN
|Mobile setting
|ALABAMA
|Guest
|VISITOR
|Made amends
|ATONED
|Woes on toes
|CORNS
|Traded
|DEALT
|Toss out
|EJECT
|Kettledrums
|TYMPANI
|Does the news
|REPORTS
|Eccentric folks
|WEIRDOS
|Sagacity
|WISDOM
|Road runners
|AUTOS
|Fake
|BOGUS
|Tickle
|AMUSE
|Some apples
|ROMES
|Whittle down
|PARE
|Block
|DAM