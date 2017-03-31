Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thomas Joseph April 1st 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Gumshoe SHAMUS
Cup o’ joe JAVA
Soup choice TOMATO
Stepped down ALIT
Come to AWAKEN
El — PASO
Gets out of bed RISES
Rustic home CABIN
Thomas Hardy heroine TESS
Be generous DONATE
Woodland grazer DEER
Like Carnaby Street fashion MOD
Ajax’s fight TROJANWAR
Welsh river WYE
Otherwise ELSE
Major effect IMPACT
Structural support IBAR
Oilcan part SPOUT
TV ad PROMO
Move quickly DART
Confounded DADGUM
Savvy about ONTO
Wake up AROUSE
Feel the absence of MISS
Neatnik’s banes MESSES
Kick off START
Football’s Long HOWIE
Run up AMASS
Copes MAKESDO
Salt Lake City team UTES
Heir, at times SON
Where Akitas originated JAPAN
Mobile setting ALABAMA
Guest VISITOR
Made amends ATONED
Woes on toes CORNS
Traded DEALT
Toss out EJECT
Kettledrums TYMPANI
Does the news REPORTS
Eccentric folks WEIRDOS
Sagacity WISDOM
Road runners AUTOS
Fake BOGUS
Tickle AMUSE
Some apples ROMES
Whittle down PARE
Block DAM