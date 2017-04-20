Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bridge feat
|SLAM
|Super serves
|ACES
|TV tryout
|PILOT
|— out (used to the limit)
|MAXED
|Permit
|ALLOW
|Let out, perhaps
|ALTER
|Coarse
|RAW
|Coarse
|OBSCENE
|Plots
|SCHEMES
|Convoy member
|RIG
|Family car
|SEDAN
|Landers and Lee
|ANNS
|German article
|EIN
|CEO’s deg.
|MBA
|Brewer’s need
|MALT
|Matters of opinion?
|POLLS
|Peculiar
|ODD
|Noisy grasshopper
|KATYDID
|Omen
|PORTENT
|Old auto
|REO
|Confederacy foe
|UNION
|Martini garnish
|OLIVE
|Turning point
|PIVOT
|Cut off
|SEVER
|Match parts
|SETS
|Dick Tracy’s love
|TESS
|Ship poles
|SPARS
|Fragrant flowers
|LILACS
|Feature of some SUVs
|ALLWHEELDRIVE
|Cattle call
|MOO
|Run up
|AMASS
|Trig’s cousin
|CALC
|PC add-on
|EXTERNALDRIVE
|Escorted by a butler, perhaps
|SEENIN
|Like some bobsleds
|TWOMAN
|Basest portion
|DREGS
|Golfer Hogan
|BEN
|Fix text
|EDIT
|With skill
|ABLY
|Guiding maxims
|MOTTOS
|Concluding work
|MOPUP
|Beautiful boy
|ADONIS
|Bad review
|PAN
|Colanders’ kin
|SIEVES
|Superman’s adoptive family
|KENTS
|Active folks
|DOERS
|Bender
|TOOT
|Rent out
|LET