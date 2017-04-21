Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Film editing transition
|WIPE
|Small nail
|BRAD
|Big boat
|LINER
|Solemn ceremonies
|RITES
|Loser to Dwight
|ADLAI
|Paragon
|IDEAL
|Shortages
|DEARTHS
|Imitating
|ALA
|Yale rooter
|ELI
|Gains in abundance
|RAKESIN
|New South Wales port
|SYDNEY
|Minimal money
|CENT
|April 22 honoree
|EARTH
|Stadium group
|FANS
|Laundry worker
|IRONER
|Series unit
|EPISODE
|Summer by the Seine
|ETE
|Stroller user
|TOT
|Warm areas
|HEARTHS
|Quarterback John
|ELWAY
|Coup —
|DETAT
|Snail trail
|SLIME
|Some tourneys
|OPENS
|Singer Redding
|OTIS
|Network junction
|NODE
|To a great extent
|WIDELY
|Like marquetry
|INLAID
|Dessert fruit
|PEAR
|Sudan neighbor
|ERITREA
|Invigorating
|BRISK
|Relieve
|RID
|Comfortable
|ATEASE
|Give a hand to
|DEALIN
|Stows cargo
|LADES
|Bias
|SLANT
|Harvest festival event
|HAYRIDE
|Canyon sound
|ECHO
|Capone’s foe
|NESS
|Trample
|TREADON
|Fancy parties
|FETES
|Brother of Artemis
|APOLLO
|Numbskull
|NITWIT
|Pulled in
|NETTED
|Odorless gas
|ETHANE
|Takes it easy
|RESTS
|"I almost forgot …"
|OHYES
|Car takeback, for short
|REPO
|Paris pal
|AMI