Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Hits with the palm SLAPS
Noggin PATE
Advantage LEGUP
Brings in EARNS
Donald’s ex IVANA
Computer key SHIFT
Tennis court divider NET
Mouse’s cousin RAT
Large snake BOA
Dairy aisle buy GREEKYOGURT
Pub quaff ALE
Formerly ONCE
Spiteful CATTY
Kicked, in a way KNEED
Massage target ACHE
Diner dessert PIE
Crusty loaf FRENCHBREAD
Spinning toy TOP
Chest bone RIB
Gorilla or gibbon APE
Dwelling ABODE
Permitted LEGAL
Neck backs NAPES
Put in office ELECT
Pitched shelter TENT
Fathers SIRES
Gin drink SLING
Prying tool LEVER
Banded quartz AGATE
Bit or wordplay PUN
Glittering SPARKLY
Basil-based sauce PESTO
Contented sound AAH
Chicago paper TRIBUNE
Carry out, as a law ENFORCE
Declared STATED
Yeoman’s "yes" AYE
Consumed EATEN
Dead duck GONER
Beach robe CAFTAN
Circus performer ACROBAT
Vatican leader THEPOPE
Some pet food KIBBLES
Letter after upsilon PHI
Wave peak CREST
Raring to go EAGER
Swiftly APACE
Shoulder muscles, for short DELTS
Lair DEN
Yale student ELI