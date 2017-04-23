Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hits with the palm
|SLAPS
|Noggin
|PATE
|Advantage
|LEGUP
|Brings in
|EARNS
|Donald’s ex
|IVANA
|Computer key
|SHIFT
|Tennis court divider
|NET
|Mouse’s cousin
|RAT
|Large snake
|BOA
|Dairy aisle buy
|GREEKYOGURT
|Pub quaff
|ALE
|Formerly
|ONCE
|Spiteful
|CATTY
|Kicked, in a way
|KNEED
|Massage target
|ACHE
|Diner dessert
|PIE
|Crusty loaf
|FRENCHBREAD
|Spinning toy
|TOP
|Chest bone
|RIB
|Gorilla or gibbon
|APE
|Dwelling
|ABODE
|Permitted
|LEGAL
|Neck backs
|NAPES
|Put in office
|ELECT
|Pitched shelter
|TENT
|Fathers
|SIRES
|Gin drink
|SLING
|Prying tool
|LEVER
|Banded quartz
|AGATE
|Bit or wordplay
|PUN
|Glittering
|SPARKLY
|Basil-based sauce
|PESTO
|Contented sound
|AAH
|Chicago paper
|TRIBUNE
|Carry out, as a law
|ENFORCE
|Declared
|STATED
|Yeoman’s "yes"
|AYE
|Consumed
|EATEN
|Dead duck
|GONER
|Beach robe
|CAFTAN
|Circus performer
|ACROBAT
|Vatican leader
|THEPOPE
|Some pet food
|KIBBLES
|Letter after upsilon
|PHI
|Wave peak
|CREST
|Raring to go
|EAGER
|Swiftly
|APACE
|Shoulder muscles, for short
|DELTS
|Lair
|DEN
|Yale student
|ELI