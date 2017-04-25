Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Minor mistake
|LAPSE
|Brewer’s need
|MALT
|Mistake
|ERROR
|Severity
|RIGOR
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Sioux language
|OSAGE
|Dance moves
|DIPS
|Texas capital
|AUSTIN
|Mex. neighbor
|USA
|Maximum amount
|ALL
|Purpose
|END
|Storage rooms
|PANTRIES
|In the neighborhood
|NEAR
|Minor argument
|TIFF
|Launch pad sights
|GANTRIES
|Pendulum path
|ARC
|Maiden name preceder
|NEE
|Dem.’s foe
|REP
|"Please stay!"
|DONTGO
|Sub shop
|DELI
|Find darling
|ADORE
|Maximum amount
|LIMIT
|Director Jackson
|PETER
|Ridiculous
|INANE
|Low digits
|TOES
|Salad server
|TONGS
|Preparatory stage
|LEADUP
|Craftsman
|ARTISAN
|Fuel gas
|PROPANE
|Some heirs
|SONS
|Before, to bards
|ERE
|Fail to see
|MISS
|Fancy marble
|AGATE
|Enter a password, say
|LOGIN
|Pollster’s find
|TREND
|Casino game
|ROULETTE
|Boxing great
|ALI
|Music pro
|ARRANGER
|Price place
|TAG
|Knight’s title
|SIR
|Fellow with an ax
|FIREMAN
|Suspicion
|FEELING
|"The Matrix" hero
|NEO
|Shows malice toward
|SPITES
|Rework
|ADAPT
|Cowboy contest
|RODEO
|It’s worth ten sawbucks
|CNOTE
|"— bien!"
|TRES
|Fred and Wilma’s pet
|DINO
|Set fire to
|LIT