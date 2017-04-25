Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Minor mistake LAPSE
Brewer’s need MALT
Mistake ERROR
Severity RIGOR
Make amends ATONE
Sioux language OSAGE
Dance moves DIPS
Texas capital AUSTIN
Mex. neighbor USA
Maximum amount ALL
Purpose END
Storage rooms PANTRIES
In the neighborhood NEAR
Minor argument TIFF
Launch pad sights GANTRIES
Pendulum path ARC
Maiden name preceder NEE
Dem.’s foe REP
"Please stay!" DONTGO
Sub shop DELI
Find darling ADORE
Maximum amount LIMIT
Director Jackson PETER
Ridiculous INANE
Low digits TOES
Salad server TONGS
Preparatory stage LEADUP
Craftsman ARTISAN
Fuel gas PROPANE
Some heirs SONS
Before, to bards ERE
Fail to see MISS
Fancy marble AGATE
Enter a password, say LOGIN
Pollster’s find TREND
Casino game ROULETTE
Boxing great ALI
Music pro ARRANGER
Price place TAG
Knight’s title SIR
Fellow with an ax FIREMAN
Suspicion FEELING
"The Matrix" hero NEO
Shows malice toward SPITES
Rework ADAPT
Cowboy contest RODEO
It’s worth ten sawbucks CNOTE
"— bien!" TRES
Fred and Wilma’s pet DINO
Set fire to LIT