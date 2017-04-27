Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fire proof?
|ASHES
|Mesa’s cousin
|BUTTE
|Onion’s kin
|CHIVE
|One of the Kennedys
|ETHEL
|West Point student
|CADET
|Davis of "Beetlejuice"
|GEENA
|Conclude
|END
|However, for short
|THO
|Tire track
|RUT
|Bakery buy
|PIE
|Auction unit
|LOT
|Hot blood
|IRE
|Leather worker
|TANNER
|A very long time
|AGES
|Make livable, as a house
|FURNISH
|Meager
|THIN
|Grab greedily
|SNATCH
|Floor cover
|RUG
|USO audience
|GIS
|That lass
|SHE
|Outback bird
|EMU
|Tiny worker
|ANT
|Shooting marble
|TAW
|Polo in Asia
|MARCO
|As — (generally)
|ARULE
|Shaq of the NBA
|ONEAL
|Permanent con
|LIFER
|Kicks back
|RESTS
|Hay sites
|LOFTS
|Agree to
|ACCEPT
|Singer Twain
|SHANIA
|2016 NASA movie
|HIDDENFIGURES
|Genesis name
|EVE
|Homesteader
|SETTLER
|Sired
|BEGOT
|Salt Lake City player
|UTE
|1983 NASA movie
|THERIGHTSTUFF
|Prof protector
|TENURE
|Brightens
|ELATES
|Intrudes
|HORNSIN
|Convent resident
|NUN
|Simile center
|ASA
|Load, as software
|INSTALL
|Small quake
|TREMOR
|Compassionate
|HUMANE
|Alpine home
|CHALET
|Ax wielders
|HEWERS
|British clinks
|GAOLS
|Alley prowler
|CAT
|Carnival city
|RIO