Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fire proof? ASHES
Mesa’s cousin BUTTE
Onion’s kin CHIVE
One of the Kennedys ETHEL
West Point student CADET
Davis of "Beetlejuice" GEENA
Conclude END
However, for short THO
Tire track RUT
Bakery buy PIE
Auction unit LOT
Hot blood IRE
Leather worker TANNER
A very long time AGES
Make livable, as a house FURNISH
Meager THIN
Grab greedily SNATCH
Floor cover RUG
USO audience GIS
That lass SHE
Outback bird EMU
Tiny worker ANT
Shooting marble TAW
Polo in Asia MARCO
As — (generally) ARULE
Shaq of the NBA ONEAL
Permanent con LIFER
Kicks back RESTS
Hay sites LOFTS
Agree to ACCEPT
Singer Twain SHANIA
2016 NASA movie HIDDENFIGURES
Genesis name EVE
Homesteader SETTLER
Sired BEGOT
Salt Lake City player UTE
1983 NASA movie THERIGHTSTUFF
Prof protector TENURE
Brightens ELATES
Intrudes HORNSIN
Convent resident NUN
Simile center ASA
Load, as software INSTALL
Small quake TREMOR
Compassionate HUMANE
Alpine home CHALET
Ax wielders HEWERS
British clinks GAOLS
Alley prowler CAT
Carnival city RIO