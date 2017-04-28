Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Emerald units CARATS
Brewing need HOPS
Showy shrub AZALEA
Aspirin target ACHE
Made a short hit BUNTED
London lockup GAOL
Inert gas ARGON
Like horses MANED
Sediment LEES
He loved Roxane CYRANO
Balm ingredient ALOE
Poorly lit DIM
Space beside Boardwalk LUXURYTAX
Diamond club BAT
Tavern order BEER
Comes up ARISES
Court star Arthur ASHE
Fancy parties GALAS
Turn red, maybe RIPEN
Give off EMIT
Gizmo protector PATENT
Judy’s daughter LIZA
Without delay ATONCE
Glimpsed SEEN
Ford follower CARTER
Plotting group CABAL
Blue hue AZURE
Kitchen fixture RANGE
Charlie Parker played it ALTOSAX
Freshman, usually TEEN
Blue SAD
Comics Viking HAGAR
Anthem heard in the NHL OCANADA
Bird of myth PHOENIX
Rarely SELDOM
Cry of disbelief MYEYE
Hearts CORES
Garage jobs LUBES
Wyoming city LARAMIE
Employ UTILIZE
Treasonous fellow TRAITOR
Edible rings BAGELS
The Evil One SATAN
Depleted SPENT
Therefore HENCE
Door sign ENTER
Pro — RATA
Lobbying org. PAC