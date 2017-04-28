Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

|Clue
|Solution
|Emerald units
|CARATS
|Brewing need
|HOPS
|Showy shrub
|AZALEA
|Aspirin target
|ACHE
|Made a short hit
|BUNTED
|London lockup
|GAOL
|Inert gas
|ARGON
|Like horses
|MANED
|Sediment
|LEES
|He loved Roxane
|CYRANO
|Balm ingredient
|ALOE
|Poorly lit
|DIM
|Space beside Boardwalk
|LUXURYTAX
|Diamond club
|BAT
|Tavern order
|BEER
|Comes up
|ARISES
|Court star Arthur
|ASHE
|Fancy parties
|GALAS
|Turn red, maybe
|RIPEN
|Give off
|EMIT
|Gizmo protector
|PATENT
|Judy’s daughter
|LIZA
|Without delay
|ATONCE
|Glimpsed
|SEEN
|Ford follower
|CARTER
|Plotting group
|CABAL
|Blue hue
|AZURE
|Kitchen fixture
|RANGE
|Charlie Parker played it
|ALTOSAX
|Freshman, usually
|TEEN
|Blue
|SAD
|Comics Viking
|HAGAR
|Anthem heard in the NHL
|OCANADA
|Bird of myth
|PHOENIX
|Rarely
|SELDOM
|Cry of disbelief
|MYEYE
|Hearts
|CORES
|Garage jobs
|LUBES
|Wyoming city
|LARAMIE
|Employ
|UTILIZE
|Treasonous fellow
|TRAITOR
|Edible rings
|BAGELS
|The Evil One
|SATAN
|Depleted
|SPENT
|Therefore
|HENCE
|Door sign
|ENTER
|Pro —
|RATA
|Lobbying org.
|PAC