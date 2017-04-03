Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 4th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Somewhat ATAD
Rotisserie rods SPITS
Big books TOMES
Easy to lift LIGHT
The Hulk’s alter ego BRUCEBANNER
Feel poorly AIL
Lamb’s father RAM
Mine rock ORE
Wobble TEETER
Be boastful CROW
Publicity act STUNT
Eye part LENS
Take care of SEETO
Sports lover JOCK
Approaches NEARS
Adam’s grandson ENOS
Sioux people DAKOTA
President pro — TEM
Energy PEP
Tourist’s aid MAP
Captain America’s alter ego STEVEROGERS
Look forward to AWAIT
— Haute TERRE
Tiny specks MOTES
Gifts for kids TOYS
Hitter’s turn ATBAT
British party TORIES
Charm AMULET
Last mo. DEC
Criticize harshly SLAM
Sewing aid PIN
Pay no attention to IGNORE
Charlize of "Mad Max: Fury Road" THERON
Scatters STREWS
Peaceful SERENE
Drink server BARTENDER
Elephant pair TUSKS
Garment CLOAK
Brewing vessel TEAPOT
Stuff thrown overboard JETSAM
Boxing combo ONETWO
Set upon COMEAT
Horror director George ROMERO
Like the night sky STARRY
Church areas APSES
Fido and Tabby PETS
Compete VIE
Acquire GET