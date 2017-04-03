Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Somewhat
|ATAD
|Rotisserie rods
|SPITS
|Big books
|TOMES
|Easy to lift
|LIGHT
|The Hulk’s alter ego
|BRUCEBANNER
|Feel poorly
|AIL
|Lamb’s father
|RAM
|Mine rock
|ORE
|Wobble
|TEETER
|Be boastful
|CROW
|Publicity act
|STUNT
|Eye part
|LENS
|Take care of
|SEETO
|Sports lover
|JOCK
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Adam’s grandson
|ENOS
|Sioux people
|DAKOTA
|President pro —
|TEM
|Energy
|PEP
|Tourist’s aid
|MAP
|Captain America’s alter ego
|STEVEROGERS
|Look forward to
|AWAIT
|— Haute
|TERRE
|Tiny specks
|MOTES
|Gifts for kids
|TOYS
|Hitter’s turn
|ATBAT
|British party
|TORIES
|Charm
|AMULET
|Last mo.
|DEC
|Criticize harshly
|SLAM
|Sewing aid
|PIN
|Pay no attention to
|IGNORE
|Charlize of "Mad Max: Fury Road"
|THERON
|Scatters
|STREWS
|Peaceful
|SERENE
|Drink server
|BARTENDER
|Elephant pair
|TUSKS
|Garment
|CLOAK
|Brewing vessel
|TEAPOT
|Stuff thrown overboard
|JETSAM
|Boxing combo
|ONETWO
|Set upon
|COMEAT
|Horror director George
|ROMERO
|Like the night sky
|STARRY
|Church areas
|APSES
|Fido and Tabby
|PETS
|Compete
|VIE
|Acquire
|GET