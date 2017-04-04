Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cried
|WEPT
|Homecoming group
|ALUMNI
|Plot unit
|ACRE
|Gather, as wealth
|RAKEIN
|Not barefoot
|SHOD
|Hexes
|SPELLS
|Cork sound
|POP
|Writes hastily
|JOTS
|Organ’s cousin
|PIANO
|Motor part
|CAM
|Distrustful
|LEERY
|Bash
|PARTY
|Edit menu choice
|UNDO
|Downfall
|DOOM
|Grammatical objects
|NOUNS
|Ecstatic
|HAPPY
|Nile snake
|ASP
|Monopolize the mirror
|PRIMP
|Plummet
|DROP
|Pole worker
|ELF
|Invented
|MADEUP
|Notion
|IDEA
|Immediately
|ATONCE
|Diamond scores
|RUNS
|Signed a lease
|RENTED
|Petty fight
|SPAT
|Hornet’s kin
|WASP
|Cave sound
|ECHO
|Braced
|PROPPEDUP
|Slugger Williams
|TED
|Fiery crime
|ARSON
|Portable PC
|LAPTOP
|Hawaiian strings
|UKES
|Singer Tillis
|MEL
|Goose egg
|NIL
|Powerful people
|INS
|Crested bird
|JAY
|Magnetic metal
|IRON
|Arose
|CROPPEDUP
|Resting on
|ATOP
|"Good heavens!"
|MYMY
|Moon goddess
|LUNA
|Son of Seth
|ENOS
|Father of Seth
|ADAM
|Evergreen tree
|SPRUCE
|Roof part
|HIP
|Snared, as a steer
|ROPED
|Body shop challenge
|DENT
|Dunham of "Girls"
|LENA
|Swift
|FAST
|Spoil
|MAR
|Had a snack
|ATE
|Singer Henley
|DON
|Form 1040 org.
|IRS