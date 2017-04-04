Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Cried WEPT
Homecoming group ALUMNI
Plot unit ACRE
Gather, as wealth RAKEIN
Not barefoot SHOD
Hexes SPELLS
Cork sound POP
Writes hastily JOTS
Organ’s cousin PIANO
Motor part CAM
Distrustful LEERY
Bash PARTY
Edit menu choice UNDO
Downfall DOOM
Grammatical objects NOUNS
Ecstatic HAPPY
Nile snake ASP
Monopolize the mirror PRIMP
Plummet DROP
Pole worker ELF
Invented MADEUP
Notion IDEA
Immediately ATONCE
Diamond scores RUNS
Signed a lease RENTED
Petty fight SPAT
Hornet’s kin WASP
Cave sound ECHO
Braced PROPPEDUP
Slugger Williams TED
Fiery crime ARSON
Portable PC LAPTOP
Hawaiian strings UKES
Singer Tillis MEL
Goose egg NIL
Powerful people INS
Crested bird JAY
Magnetic metal IRON
Arose CROPPEDUP
Resting on ATOP
"Good heavens!" MYMY
Moon goddess LUNA
Son of Seth ENOS
Father of Seth ADAM
Evergreen tree SPRUCE
Roof part HIP
Snared, as a steer ROPED
Body shop challenge DENT
Dunham of "Girls" LENA
Swift FAST
Spoil MAR
Had a snack ATE
Singer Henley DON
Form 1040 org. IRS