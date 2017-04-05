Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Jelly buys JARS
Six people in a sedan, e.g. CARFUL
Help in crime ABET
Relaxed ATEASE
Inspiration MUSE
Trembling SCARED
Burner spot STOVETOP
Tell tales LIE
Start a set SERVE
Court rapper GAVEL
Pay for everyone TREAT
— Baba ALI
By way of VIA
Touches down LANDS
Hired thugs GOONS
Broadway backer ANGEL
Under the weather ILL
Place with rides CARNIVAL
Find LOCATE
Wall climber VINE
Battery ends ANODES
Travel stops INNS
Hate DETEST
Historic times AGES
Copier problem JAMS
Neighbor ABUT
Clearing up RESOLVING
Wonder of song STEVIE
Play group CAST
With no markup ATCOST
Death personified REAPER
Remote FAR
Try out USE
Was a pioneer LED
Sushi choice EEL
Taking turns REVOLVING
Conceited VAIN
Greek vowels ETAS
Fancy do GALA
Actor Rickman ALAN
Century division DECADE
Lists of candidates SLATES
Collins ingredient GIN
"Twelfth Night" countess OLIVIA
Breather REST
Writer Rice ANNE
Smaller amount LESS
Young fellow LAD
Afternoon hour ONE
Army sack COT