Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Jelly buys
|JARS
|Six people in a sedan, e.g.
|CARFUL
|Help in crime
|ABET
|Relaxed
|ATEASE
|Inspiration
|MUSE
|Trembling
|SCARED
|Burner spot
|STOVETOP
|Tell tales
|LIE
|Start a set
|SERVE
|Court rapper
|GAVEL
|Pay for everyone
|TREAT
|— Baba
|ALI
|By way of
|VIA
|Touches down
|LANDS
|Hired thugs
|GOONS
|Broadway backer
|ANGEL
|Under the weather
|ILL
|Place with rides
|CARNIVAL
|Find
|LOCATE
|Wall climber
|VINE
|Battery ends
|ANODES
|Travel stops
|INNS
|Hate
|DETEST
|Historic times
|AGES
|Copier problem
|JAMS
|Neighbor
|ABUT
|Clearing up
|RESOLVING
|Wonder of song
|STEVIE
|Play group
|CAST
|With no markup
|ATCOST
|Death personified
|REAPER
|Remote
|FAR
|Try out
|USE
|Was a pioneer
|LED
|Sushi choice
|EEL
|Taking turns
|REVOLVING
|Conceited
|VAIN
|Greek vowels
|ETAS
|Fancy do
|GALA
|Actor Rickman
|ALAN
|Century division
|DECADE
|Lists of candidates
|SLATES
|Collins ingredient
|GIN
|"Twelfth Night" countess
|OLIVIA
|Breather
|REST
|Writer Rice
|ANNE
|Smaller amount
|LESS
|Young fellow
|LAD
|Afternoon hour
|ONE
|Army sack
|COT