Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Barbecue rods SPITS
Lowly workers PEONS
Comic strip unit PANEL
Peer EQUAL
Bewildered ATSEA
Batty NUTSO
Little devils IMPS
Tennis great Arthur ASHE
Sleep sites BEDS
Opposed ANTI
Clumsy fellow APE
Got to one’s feet STOODUP
Blasting stuff NITRO
Tony winner Worth IRENE
One with plots SCHEMER
Six-pt. scores TDS
Tied up EVEN
Bar order SHOT
Blockhead DOPE
Postmark part DATE
Oscar or Tony AWARD
Stately NOBLE
Hardly wordy TERSE
Stay away from AVOID
Crooked ASKEW
Some messages TEXTS
Healthful resort SPA
Trite PAT
Like some homers INSIDETHEPARK
Abounds TEEMS
Fresh reaction SLAP
Writing tool PEN
Earth circler EQUATOR
Novel way to think OUTSIDETHEBOX
"Candy is dandy" poet NASH
Tart fruit SLOE
Plopped down SAT
Outlaws BANS
Sweeping tale EPIC
Dark film genre NOIR
One or more SOME
Take apart UNDO
Mosquito or gnat PEST
Setback REVERSE
Break off END
Chef’s need STOVE
Almanac fill DATA
Has a mortgage OWES
Med. sch. subject ANAT
Drops on the lawn DEW
Tipsy LIT
Mag. workers EDS