Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Barbecue rods
|SPITS
|Lowly workers
|PEONS
|Comic strip unit
|PANEL
|Peer
|EQUAL
|Bewildered
|ATSEA
|Batty
|NUTSO
|Little devils
|IMPS
|Tennis great Arthur
|ASHE
|Sleep sites
|BEDS
|Opposed
|ANTI
|Clumsy fellow
|APE
|Got to one’s feet
|STOODUP
|Blasting stuff
|NITRO
|Tony winner Worth
|IRENE
|One with plots
|SCHEMER
|Six-pt. scores
|TDS
|Tied up
|EVEN
|Bar order
|SHOT
|Blockhead
|DOPE
|Postmark part
|DATE
|Oscar or Tony
|AWARD
|Stately
|NOBLE
|Hardly wordy
|TERSE
|Stay away from
|AVOID
|Crooked
|ASKEW
|Some messages
|TEXTS
|Healthful resort
|SPA
|Trite
|PAT
|Like some homers
|INSIDETHEPARK
|Abounds
|TEEMS
|Fresh reaction
|SLAP
|Writing tool
|PEN
|Earth circler
|EQUATOR
|Novel way to think
|OUTSIDETHEBOX
|"Candy is dandy" poet
|NASH
|Tart fruit
|SLOE
|Plopped down
|SAT
|Outlaws
|BANS
|Sweeping tale
|EPIC
|Dark film genre
|NOIR
|One or more
|SOME
|Take apart
|UNDO
|Mosquito or gnat
|PEST
|Setback
|REVERSE
|Break off
|END
|Chef’s need
|STOVE
|Almanac fill
|DATA
|Has a mortgage
|OWES
|Med. sch. subject
|ANAT
|Drops on the lawn
|DEW
|Tipsy
|LIT
|Mag. workers
|EDS