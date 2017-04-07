Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph April 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fake gems
|PASTE
|Low noble
|BARON
|Soothe
|ALLAY
|Articles
|ITEMS
|Future fungus
|SPORE
|Hold up
|DELAY
|Ransom demander
|CAPTOR
|Roadhouse
|INN
|Perfect serve
|ACE
|Monopoly avenue
|PACIFIC
|Young man
|LAD
|Passes
|ENACTS
|Plain silly
|INANE
|Meet
|RISETO
|Bro’s kin
|SIS
|Dilapidated building
|RATTRAP
|Crumb carrier
|ANT
|Sched. guess
|ETA
|Choice caviar
|BELUGA
|Travel aid
|ATLAS
|Frisco footballer
|NINER
|Singer Black
|CLINT
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Exhilarated
|HEADY
|Work breaks
|RESTS
|Mathematician Blaise
|PASCAL
|Llama’s cousin
|ALPACA
|Was inclined
|SLOPED
|Bakery buy
|TART
|Revelation
|EYEOPENER
|Bridge act
|BID
|Dined
|ATE
|Raise anew
|RELIFT
|Muscat men
|OMANIS
|"Bye Bye Bye" band
|NSYNC
|Put off paying
|RANATAB
|Kitchen gadget
|CANOPENER
|Driving hazard
|ICE
|Follower’s suffix
|IST
|Car problem
|RATTLE
|Napoli’s nation
|ITALIA
|Spa rooms
|SAUNAS
|Devour
|INGEST
|Rude looks
|STARES
|Arm’s length
|REACH
|Former Italian money
|LIRE
|What’s more
|AND
|Hog haven
|STY