Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers April 8th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Fake gems PASTE
Low noble BARON
Soothe ALLAY
Articles ITEMS
Future fungus SPORE
Hold up DELAY
Ransom demander CAPTOR
Roadhouse INN
Perfect serve ACE
Monopoly avenue PACIFIC
Young man LAD
Passes ENACTS
Plain silly INANE
Meet RISETO
Bro’s kin SIS
Dilapidated building RATTRAP
Crumb carrier ANT
Sched. guess ETA
Choice caviar BELUGA
Travel aid ATLAS
Frisco footballer NINER
Singer Black CLINT
Make blank ERASE
Exhilarated HEADY
Work breaks RESTS
Mathematician Blaise PASCAL
Llama’s cousin ALPACA
Was inclined SLOPED
Bakery buy TART
Revelation EYEOPENER
Bridge act BID
Dined ATE
Raise anew RELIFT
Muscat men OMANIS
"Bye Bye Bye" band NSYNC
Put off paying RANATAB
Kitchen gadget CANOPENER
Driving hazard ICE
Follower’s suffix IST
Car problem RATTLE
Napoli’s nation ITALIA
Spa rooms SAUNAS
Devour INGEST
Rude looks STARES
Arm’s length REACH
Former Italian money LIRE
What’s more AND
Hog haven STY