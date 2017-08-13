Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Said with a twang
|NASAL
|Wound reminder
|SCAR
|Steer clear of
|ELUDE
|Welcoming
|HOMEY
|Poet T.S.
|ELIOT
|Yucca’s kin
|AGAVE
|Morse E
|DOT
|Camera type
|SLR
|Brewed beverage
|TEA
|House painters’ aids
|STEPLADDERS
|Gloss target
|LIP
|Eject
|OUST
|Showed interest
|SATUP
|Makes healthy
|CURES
|Molecule part
|ATOM
|Drinking spree
|JAG
|New additions to the family, sometimes
|STEPFATHERS
|Immoral act
|SIN
|Roadhouse
|INN
|Back muscle, for short
|LAT
|Online messages
|Justice Samuel
|ALITO
|Paris river
|SEINE
|Piper of rhyme
|PETER
|Blinds piece
|SLAT
|Run-down
|SEEDY
|Must have
|NEEDS
|Parcel out
|ALLOT
|Deluxe hotel room
|SUITE
|Commotion
|ADO
|Say inadvertently
|LETSLIP
|Pottery piece
|SHARD
|Machinery part
|COG
|Nonpro
|AMATEUR
|Overturn
|REVERSE
|Baker’s supplies
|YEASTS
|Pet perch
|LAP
|Chubby
|PLUMP
|Potential bread
|DOUGH
|Talks back
|SASSES
|Now and then
|ATTIMES
|Pedicure target
|TOENAIL
|Brief rests
|CATNAPS
|Painter Vermeer
|JAN
|Steak cut
|FILET
|Chosen few
|ELITE
|Assessed
|RATED
|Tale
|STORY
|"— pig’s eye!"
|INA
|Director Spike
|LEE