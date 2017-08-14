Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Annoys RILES
Flight unit STAIR
Bring together UNITE
Therefore HENCE
Does some modifying MAKECHANGES
Have bills OWE
Game caller REF
Quarterback Manning ELI
Vegan’s no-no REDMEAT
Fall behind LAG
Play part ACT
Old German capital BONN
Wander off STRAY
Family fights FEUDS
Study all night CRAM
Maze runner RAT
Lamb’s father RAM
Like a cabin on a cold night FIRELIT
Pub pints ALE
Top card ACE
Lyricist Gershwin IRA
Be daring TAKECHANCES
Filmdom’s Eastwood CLINT
Left Bank sight SEINE
Ranch workers HANDS
Carries TOTES
Bit of gossip RUMOR
Blown away INAWE
Favored LIKED
Bastille Day season ETE
Opposite of openness SECRECY
Mine section SHAFT
Toe count TEN
Poet Maya ANGELOU
Reykjavik’s nation ICELAND
Quits RESIGNS
Put in the oven HEAT
Sir’s counterpart MAAM
— noire BETE
Satisfy an itch SCRATCH
Refrain bit TRALALA
Small baking dish RAMEKIN
China’s region FAREAST
Loaded RICH
Almanac info FACTS
Permitted LICIT
Dancer Castle IRENE
Stuns, as a perp TASES
Halt END
"The Matrix" hero NEO