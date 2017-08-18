Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Jon Hamm series MADMEN
Idiosyncrasies TICS
Show up ARRIVE
Massage target ACHE
Cajoled COAXED
Cutting KEEN
Colorado resort ASPEN
Striped grazer ZEBRA
Hoe target WEED
Prevailed WONOUT
Manipulative sort USER
Homer’s pop ABE
Writing systems ALPHABETS
Hit letters SRO
Land along the Tigris IRAQ
Cleanse PURIFY
Priority Mail org. USPS
Deal maker AGENT
Last FINAL
Obsessed group CULT
Tony’s sister on "The Sopranos" JANICE
General Robert — ELEE
Wed in secret ELOPED
Go yachting SAIL
Floor workers WAXERS
Raucous bird MACAW
Stood AROSE
Hang loosely DRAPE
Confused MIXEDUP
Tied up EVEN
Homer’s neighbor NED
Occupied TAKEN
Wind-driven vehicle ICEBOAT
Little angels CHERUBS
Capitol group SENATE
Quinn role ZORBA
Tired WEARY
Computer key SHIFT
Bitter salad green ARUGULA
River siren LORELEI
Semiannual event EQUINOX
Word separators SPACES
Military info INTEL
Marsh bird SNIPE
Track horse PACER
Winter gliders SLEDS
FDR pooch FALA
Sukkoth celebrant JEW