Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Get-out-of-jail money BAIL
Entreaties PLEAS
Florence’s river ARNO
Nomad ROAMER
Bird’s gullet CRAW
Completely INTOTO
"Why?" HOWCOME
Flow out EBB
Suffer from the heat SWELTER
Saloon BAR
Vacuum lack AIR
Texas city WACO
Boorish CRASS
Annoying PESKY
Chemists’ places LABS
Animation frame CEL
Overhead trains ELS
Safety from the elements SHELTER
Saloon supply ALE
When goods may be rationed WARTIME
Slight colors TINGES
Refinery rocks ORES
Break away SECEDE
Car scar DENT
Hinder DETER
Track figures ODDS
Family of German composers BACHS
Cupid’s missile ARROW
Deeply impressed INAWE
Hardly blue-blooded LOWCLASS
ABC book PRIMER
Solitary sort LONER
Have lunch EAT
One-celled creatures AMOEBAS
Reversal SETBACK
Scottish outlaw ROBROY
Singer Redding OTIS
Prosperous WELLTODO
Traction aids CLEATS
Came from behind RALLIED
Dearth ABSENCE
Jury member PEER
Beer after a shot CHASER
Stockholm native SWEDE
Exhausted TIRED
Correct, as text EMEND
Work breaks RESTS
Obtain GET