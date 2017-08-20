Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Get-out-of-jail money
|BAIL
|Entreaties
|PLEAS
|Florence’s river
|ARNO
|Nomad
|ROAMER
|Bird’s gullet
|CRAW
|Completely
|INTOTO
|"Why?"
|HOWCOME
|Flow out
|EBB
|Suffer from the heat
|SWELTER
|Saloon
|BAR
|Vacuum lack
|AIR
|Texas city
|WACO
|Boorish
|CRASS
|Annoying
|PESKY
|Chemists’ places
|LABS
|Animation frame
|CEL
|Overhead trains
|ELS
|Safety from the elements
|SHELTER
|Saloon supply
|ALE
|When goods may be rationed
|WARTIME
|Slight colors
|TINGES
|Refinery rocks
|ORES
|Break away
|SECEDE
|Car scar
|DENT
|Hinder
|DETER
|Track figures
|ODDS
|Family of German composers
|BACHS
|Cupid’s missile
|ARROW
|Deeply impressed
|INAWE
|Hardly blue-blooded
|LOWCLASS
|ABC book
|PRIMER
|Solitary sort
|LONER
|Have lunch
|EAT
|One-celled creatures
|AMOEBAS
|Reversal
|SETBACK
|Scottish outlaw
|ROBROY
|Singer Redding
|OTIS
|Prosperous
|WELLTODO
|Traction aids
|CLEATS
|Came from behind
|RALLIED
|Dearth
|ABSENCE
|Jury member
|PEER
|Beer after a shot
|CHASER
|Stockholm native
|SWEDE
|Exhausted
|TIRED
|Correct, as text
|EMEND
|Work breaks
|RESTS
|Obtain
|GET