Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Stepped down ALIT
Western evergreen PINON
Lute’s cousin SITAR
Ridiculous INANE
Spy’s quest STATESECRET
Twisty fish EEL
Army bases: Abbr. FTS
Lynx or lion CAT
Quiz show fodder TRIVIA
Bakery buy ROLL
Virtuous fellow SAINT
Land in the sea ISLE
Prophets SEERS
Diva’s piece ARIA
Saloon orders BEERS
Bakery buys BUNS
Affront INSULT
Fire remnant ASH
Paid player PRO
Book before Esth. NEH
White House event STATEDINNER
TV’s DeGeneres ELLEN
"Superman" star REEVE
Canary chow SEEDS
Grove growth TREE
Useful skill ASSET
Soda buys LITERS
Roma’s nation ITALIA
Skin art, for short TAT
Bakery buys PIES
Co. abbr. INC
Drug agents, in slang NARCOS
Early tie score ONEALL
Irritate NETTLE
Purify REFINE
Roadrunner, for New Mexico STATEBIRD
Travel papers VISAS
Gets up RISES
"The Bathers" painter RENOIR
Humbles ABASES
Steal cattle RUSTLE
Breathe in INHALE
Track athlete RUNNER
Shirt part SLEEVE
Low digit THREE
Signing needs PENS
TV’s Danson TED
Tennis divider NET