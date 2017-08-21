Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stepped down
|ALIT
|Western evergreen
|PINON
|Lute’s cousin
|SITAR
|Ridiculous
|INANE
|Spy’s quest
|STATESECRET
|Twisty fish
|EEL
|Army bases: Abbr.
|FTS
|Lynx or lion
|CAT
|Quiz show fodder
|TRIVIA
|Bakery buy
|ROLL
|Virtuous fellow
|SAINT
|Land in the sea
|ISLE
|Prophets
|SEERS
|Diva’s piece
|ARIA
|Saloon orders
|BEERS
|Bakery buys
|BUNS
|Affront
|INSULT
|Fire remnant
|ASH
|Paid player
|PRO
|Book before Esth.
|NEH
|White House event
|STATEDINNER
|TV’s DeGeneres
|ELLEN
|"Superman" star
|REEVE
|Canary chow
|SEEDS
|Grove growth
|TREE
|Useful skill
|ASSET
|Soda buys
|LITERS
|Roma’s nation
|ITALIA
|Skin art, for short
|TAT
|Bakery buys
|PIES
|Co. abbr.
|INC
|Drug agents, in slang
|NARCOS
|Early tie score
|ONEALL
|Irritate
|NETTLE
|Purify
|REFINE
|Roadrunner, for New Mexico
|STATEBIRD
|Travel papers
|VISAS
|Gets up
|RISES
|"The Bathers" painter
|RENOIR
|Humbles
|ABASES
|Steal cattle
|RUSTLE
|Breathe in
|INHALE
|Track athlete
|RUNNER
|Shirt part
|SLEEVE
|Low digit
|THREE
|Signing needs
|PENS
|TV’s Danson
|TED
|Tennis divider
|NET