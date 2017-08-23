Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Brain part LOBE
Unemotional STOLID
Bank offerings IRAS
Kansas city TOPEKA
Shaker fill SALT
Early primates APEMEN
Dust, for one ALLERGEN
Bush of Florida JEB
Yokels RUBES
Watts of "Birdman" NAOMI
Extra SPARE
Quarterback Manning ELI
Tipsy LIT
Repairs MENDS
Jarlsberg feature HOLES
Big singing group OCTET
Phone download APP
Beautiful GORGEOUS
Role for Damon BOURNE
Stir up RILE
Invisible UNSEEN
"The King and I" heroine ANNA
Oasis setting DESERT
Marquee name STAR
Maggie’s sister LISA
Test type ORAL
It allows rotary movement BALLJOINT
High regard ESTEEM
Unescorted STAG
Barflies TOPERS
Knocker’s cry OPENUP
Writer Stanislaw LEM
Mamie’s mate IKE
Quarterback Marino DAN
Batter’s stat RBI
Pen type BALLPOINT
Huron neighbor ERIE
Hardens SETS
Animated fish NEMO
Oscar winner Guinness ALEC
Grad’s reward DEGREE
High fellow STONER
Witch HAG
Met shows OPERAS
Tenant’s fee RENT
Arm bone ULNA
Blacken SEAR
Future flower BUD
Some person ONE
Naval initials USS