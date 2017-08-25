Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Clue Solution
"I have no idea" GOTME
Rural sights BARNS
Parts of hearts ATRIA
Exemplary IDEAL
Planting bases SOILS
— Dame NOTRE
Longs for COVETS
Math unity ONE
Brewpub product ALE
Boss’s command SEETOIT
Volleyball need NET
Assistant to Donald IVANKA
Namely, in Latin IDEST
Pie producer BAKERY
Bleachers cry RAH
Party worker CATERER
Punk rock offshoot EMO
Fire leftover ASH
Chinese restaurant choice DIMSUM
Yarn bundle SKEIN
Extinguish DOUSE
Keyed up TENSE
Bugs bugs him ELMER
Long look STARE
Oboists’ needs REEDS
Fuel carrier GASCAN
"The Stunt Man" star OTOOLE
Hot dish support TRIVET
Odometer unit MILE
Murray Hill resident EASTSIDER
Storage site BIN
Hoopla ADO
Won back RETOOK
Aslan’s place NARNIA
Winter weather SLEET
Cut off SEVERED
Fonda/Hopper movie EASYRIDER
It’s a blast TNT
Presidential nickname IKE
Celtics score BASKET
Wise goddess ATHENA
Start again RESUME
Tickled AMUSED
Big hits HOMERS
Play groups CASTS
Embedded spy MOLE
Leb. neighbor ISR
Formerly known as NEE