Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Climbers’ spikes
|PITONS
|Start a hand
|DEAL
|2004 Will Smith movie
|IROBOT
|Huron neighbor
|ERIE
|African ox
|CAPEBUFFALO
|Zellweger of "Chicago"
|RENEE
|Betting group
|POOL
|Mardi Gras wear
|MASK
|Field crop
|CORN
|Thin mattresses
|FUTONS
|In the style of
|ALA
|Knight’s address
|SIR
|Tell tales
|LIE
|Store visitor
|PATRON
|Piccolo’s cousin
|FIFE
|Authentic
|REAL
|Took the bus
|RODE
|Low point
|NADIR
|"Now You See Me" actor
|MARKRUFFALO
|Skating jump
|AXEL
|Avoided
|ELUDED
|Hand over
|CEDE
|Cared for
|TENDED
|Snapshot
|PIC
|Nest-egg account
|IRA
|High point
|TOP
|King of the fairies
|OBERON
|Prize funder
|NOBEL
|Leave speechless
|STUN
|Conquer
|DEFEAT
|Stretch of history
|ERA
|Feel poorly
|AIL
|Zodiac cat
|LEO
|Largest bone
|FEMUR
|Arctic
|POLAR
|Make speeches
|ORATE
|Sturdy
|SOLID
|Cutlery piece
|KNIFE
|Upper limit
|CAP
|Fish feature
|FIN
|Spot
|SEE
|Kind of power
|SOLAR
|Irritate
|RANKLE
|With no serious intent
|FORFUN
|Biathlon need
|RIFLE
|Song for two
|DUET
|Comic Bernie
|MAC
|Chopping need
|AXE
|Cardinal color
|RED
|Throw in
|ADD
|Director Ang
|LEE
|Strange
|ODD