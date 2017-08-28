Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Climbers’ spikes PITONS
Start a hand DEAL
2004 Will Smith movie IROBOT
Huron neighbor ERIE
African ox CAPEBUFFALO
Zellweger of "Chicago" RENEE
Betting group POOL
Mardi Gras wear MASK
Field crop CORN
Thin mattresses FUTONS
In the style of ALA
Knight’s address SIR
Tell tales LIE
Store visitor PATRON
Piccolo’s cousin FIFE
Authentic REAL
Took the bus RODE
Low point NADIR
"Now You See Me" actor MARKRUFFALO
Skating jump AXEL
Avoided ELUDED
Hand over CEDE
Cared for TENDED
Snapshot PIC
Nest-egg account IRA
High point TOP
King of the fairies OBERON
Prize funder NOBEL
Leave speechless STUN
Conquer DEFEAT
Stretch of history ERA
Feel poorly AIL
Zodiac cat LEO
Largest bone FEMUR
Arctic POLAR
Make speeches ORATE
Sturdy SOLID
Cutlery piece KNIFE
Upper limit CAP
Fish feature FIN
Spot SEE
Kind of power SOLAR
Irritate RANKLE
With no serious intent FORFUN
Biathlon need RIFLE
Song for two DUET
Comic Bernie MAC
Chopping need AXE
Cardinal color RED
Throw in ADD
Director Ang LEE
Strange ODD