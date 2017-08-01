Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Not barefoot
|SHOD
|Shaker stuff
|SALT
|Jeweler’s unit
|CARAT
|Scuffle
|MELEE
|Texas landmark
|ALAMO
|Stylist’s place
|SALON
|Guitarist Wood
|RON
|Coloring
|PIGMENT
|Piece
|SEGMENT
|USO audience
|GIS
|Tries to find
|SEEKS
|Flowed into
|FED
|— Arabia
|SAUDI
|Spying org.
|CIA
|Parliament members
|LORDS
|Cargo unit
|TON
|Bit of imagination
|FIGMENT
|Enhance
|AUGMENT
|Mayo buy
|JAR
|Binge
|SPREE
|Not napping
|AWAKE
|Works hard
|TOILS
|Specified
|GIVEN
|Cuts off
|ENDS
|Blast of wind
|GUST
|Battle mementos
|SCARS
|Luminous rings
|HALOES
|Juice choice
|ORANGE
|Flow stopper
|DAM
|Pants line
|SEAM
|Claim
|ALLEGE
|Russia’s Brezhnev
|LEONID
|Scout shelters
|TENTS
|City on the Kansas River
|TOPEKA
|High-ranking NCO
|MSGT
|Pancreas product
|INSULIN
|Butte’s kin
|MESA
|Unyielding
|FIRM
|Army ID
|DOGTAG
|Clipped item
|COUPON
|Bergman of "Gaslight"
|INGRID
|Familiar feeling
|DEJAVU
|Asps and adders
|SNAKES
|Refinement
|TASTE
|Club costs
|FEES
|Politician Lott
|TRENT
|"Alice" diner
|MELS
|Fake locks
|WIG