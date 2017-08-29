Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Airport line CABS
Jot down NOTE
Ohio city AKRON
Asian peninsula KOREA
Michelangelo work PIETA
Manicure targets NAILS
H look-alike ETA
Mouth, in slang PIEHOLE
Seedy dwelling RATHOLE
Went first LED
Nut part SHELL
Individually PER
Deceive LIETO
El — (Spanish hero) CID
Basic ideas GISTS
Abel, to Adam SON
Sewer entry MANHOLE
Driving hazard POTHOLE
Dance tape MIX
One way to read ALOUD
Clearly stunned AGAPE
Burn a bit SINGE
Copter part ROTOR
"The Simpsons" bar MOES
Parent’s warning DONT
Crime outing CAPER
Japanese dogs AKITAS
Slight wind BREATH
Toper SOT
Word man Webster NOAH
Red-and-black bird ORIOLE
Bank worker TELLER
Moved carefully EASED
Port of Italia NAPOLI
Leg bend KNEE
Outlawed ILLEGAL
Occupied HELD
Swanky POSH
Lack of musical skill TINEAR
"Gangsta’s Paradise" rapper COOLIO
Chant INTONE
Popular soup TOMATO
Like loafers SLIPON
Tic SPASM
Manner MODE
Put forth EXERT
Embraces HUGS
Mercury or Mars GOD