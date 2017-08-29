Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Airport line
|CABS
|Jot down
|NOTE
|Ohio city
|AKRON
|Asian peninsula
|KOREA
|Michelangelo work
|PIETA
|Manicure targets
|NAILS
|H look-alike
|ETA
|Mouth, in slang
|PIEHOLE
|Seedy dwelling
|RATHOLE
|Went first
|LED
|Nut part
|SHELL
|Individually
|PER
|Deceive
|LIETO
|El — (Spanish hero)
|CID
|Basic ideas
|GISTS
|Abel, to Adam
|SON
|Sewer entry
|MANHOLE
|Driving hazard
|POTHOLE
|Dance tape
|MIX
|One way to read
|ALOUD
|Clearly stunned
|AGAPE
|Burn a bit
|SINGE
|Copter part
|ROTOR
|"The Simpsons" bar
|MOES
|Parent’s warning
|DONT
|Crime outing
|CAPER
|Japanese dogs
|AKITAS
|Slight wind
|BREATH
|Toper
|SOT
|Word man Webster
|NOAH
|Red-and-black bird
|ORIOLE
|Bank worker
|TELLER
|Moved carefully
|EASED
|Port of Italia
|NAPOLI
|Leg bend
|KNEE
|Outlawed
|ILLEGAL
|Occupied
|HELD
|Swanky
|POSH
|Lack of musical skill
|TINEAR
|"Gangsta’s Paradise" rapper
|COOLIO
|Chant
|INTONE
|Popular soup
|TOMATO
|Like loafers
|SLIPON
|Tic
|SPASM
|Manner
|MODE
|Put forth
|EXERT
|Embraces
|HUGS
|Mercury or Mars
|GOD