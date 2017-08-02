Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Packing need
|TAPE
|Betrayed nervousness
|PACED
|Historic times
|ERAS
|In an active manner
|BUSILY
|Assorted: Abbr.
|MISC
|Marked down
|ONSALE
|Kids’ game
|PATACAKE
|Shop with cages
|PETSTORE
|Sci-fi threat
|ALIENS
|Path
|WAY
|Lama’s land
|TIBET
|Fragment
|PIECE
|Flamenco cry
|OLE
|Sold
|VENDED
|Refueling breaks
|PITSTOPS
|Cheap criticisms
|POTSHOTS
|Cat
|FELINE
|Forget
|OMIT
|Conjures up
|EVOKES
|Hindu hero
|RAMA
|Discourage
|DETER
|Low card
|TREY
|Office helper
|TEMP
|Verdi creation
|ARIA
|Days gone by
|PAST
|Manhunt target
|ESCAPEE
|Hoodlums
|PUNKS
|Useful skill
|ASSET
|OSS successor
|CIA
|Angled pipe
|ELL
|Fabric color
|DYE
|Fleet makeup
|BOATS
|Mint product
|CENT
|Had debts
|OWED
|Campaign
|RACE
|Took in
|EYED
|Resting on
|ATOP
|Leslie Caron film
|LILI
|"Yeah, right!"
|IBET
|Livens (up)
|PEPS
|Concisely
|INSHORT
|Campaign goal
|VOTES
|Piton, e.g.
|SPIKE
|Copier need
|TONER
|Poet Khayyám
|OMAR
|Clock reading
|TIME
|Order to Fido
|STAY
|Government agent
|FED
|Preceding time
|EVE
|Auction unit
|LOT