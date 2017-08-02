Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Packing need TAPE
Betrayed nervousness PACED
Historic times ERAS
In an active manner BUSILY
Assorted: Abbr. MISC
Marked down ONSALE
Kids’ game PATACAKE
Shop with cages PETSTORE
Sci-fi threat ALIENS
Path WAY
Lama’s land TIBET
Fragment PIECE
Flamenco cry OLE
Sold VENDED
Refueling breaks PITSTOPS
Cheap criticisms POTSHOTS
Cat FELINE
Forget OMIT
Conjures up EVOKES
Hindu hero RAMA
Discourage DETER
Low card TREY
Office helper TEMP
Verdi creation ARIA
Days gone by PAST
Manhunt target ESCAPEE
Hoodlums PUNKS
Useful skill ASSET
OSS successor CIA
Angled pipe ELL
Fabric color DYE
Fleet makeup BOATS
Mint product CENT
Had debts OWED
Campaign RACE
Took in EYED
Resting on ATOP
Leslie Caron film LILI
"Yeah, right!" IBET
Livens (up) PEPS
Concisely INSHORT
Campaign goal VOTES
Piton, e.g. SPIKE
Copier need TONER
Poet Khayyám OMAR
Clock reading TIME
Order to Fido STAY
Government agent FED
Preceding time EVE
Auction unit LOT