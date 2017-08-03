Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Esau’s twin
|JACOB
|Pale
|ASHEN
|Tuned in
|AWARE
|Flat form
|LEASE
|Poet’s concern
|METER
|Barista’s creation
|LATTE
|Attack command
|SIC
|Looked quickly
|GLANCED
|"That’s gross!"
|UGH
|Utter
|SAY
|"You there!"
|HEY
|Rocker Collins
|PHIL
|Casual fabric
|DENIM
|"There’s — in team"
|NOI
|Racket
|DIN
|Extreme pain
|AGONY
|Like some cheese
|AGED
|Masseur’s place
|SPA
|Shoe hue
|TAN
|Boxing great
|ALI
|Oater fellow
|COWPOKE
|Scathing review
|PAN
|Once more
|AGAIN
|McCain’s running mate
|PALIN
|Dike’s kin
|LEVEE
|Unaided
|ALONE
|Title documents
|DEEDS
|In a while
|LATER
|Becomes clogged
|JAMSUP
|"Anchors —"
|AWEIGH
|Surfer’s activity
|CATCHINGAWAVE
|Smelter supply
|ORE
|Ice chunks
|BERGS
|Soothed
|ALLAYED
|Penn of "Milk"
|SEAN
|Conspirator’s activity
|HATCHINGAPLOT
|High regard
|ESTEEM
|Poor
|NEEDY
|Young fellow
|LAD
|Old card game
|LOO
|Long of "Soul Food"
|NIA
|Chants
|INTONES
|Orbit point
|APOGEE
|Shaggy ox
|YAK
|Galahad’s mother
|ELAINE
|Evening meal
|DINNER
|Burn with water
|SCALD
|Sherpa’s home
|NEPAL
|Multicolored
|PIED
|Imitating
|ALA