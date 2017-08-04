Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Shop tools SAWS
Barbecue rods SPITS
Clarifying words IMEAN
Clothing brand LABEL
Cost RUNTO
Concert venue ARENA
Id — EST
Dachshund doc VET
Flock father RAM
Tars SEAMEN
Moral no-nos SINS
Keeps one’s cards STANDSPAT
Matt of "Today" LAUER
Doesn’t fidget SITSSTILL
Long story SAGA
More avant-garde EDGIER
Bauxite product TIN
NFL player PRO
Lamb lament BAA
Island greeting ALOHA
Cuff site WRIST
Raid FORAY
Some Picassos NUDES
Stews FRETS
Commotion TODO
Fathers SIRES
Tickles AMUSES
Attacked WENTAT
Was inactive SAT
Thin board SLAT
Hole number PAR
Portugal’s place IBERIA
Lease signer TENANT
Criticizes SLAMS
Nine-day devotions NOVENAS
Ultimate consumer ENDUSER
Island south of Sicily MALTA
Parsley serving SPRIG
Land a chopper SETDOWN
Salt SAILOR
Disregard IGNORE
Lusty drive LIBIDO
Not owned LEASED
Work group STAFF
Dustin’s "Midnight Cowboy" role RATSO
Forks over PAYS
Topper HAT
Deep groove RUT