Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Shop tools
|SAWS
|Barbecue rods
|SPITS
|Clarifying words
|IMEAN
|Clothing brand
|LABEL
|Cost
|RUNTO
|Concert venue
|ARENA
|Id —
|EST
|Dachshund doc
|VET
|Flock father
|RAM
|Tars
|SEAMEN
|Moral no-nos
|SINS
|Keeps one’s cards
|STANDSPAT
|Matt of "Today"
|LAUER
|Doesn’t fidget
|SITSSTILL
|Long story
|SAGA
|More avant-garde
|EDGIER
|Bauxite product
|TIN
|NFL player
|PRO
|Lamb lament
|BAA
|Island greeting
|ALOHA
|Cuff site
|WRIST
|Raid
|FORAY
|Some Picassos
|NUDES
|Stews
|FRETS
|Commotion
|TODO
|Fathers
|SIRES
|Tickles
|AMUSES
|Attacked
|WENTAT
|Was inactive
|SAT
|Thin board
|SLAT
|Hole number
|PAR
|Portugal’s place
|IBERIA
|Lease signer
|TENANT
|Criticizes
|SLAMS
|Nine-day devotions
|NOVENAS
|Ultimate consumer
|ENDUSER
|Island south of Sicily
|MALTA
|Parsley serving
|SPRIG
|Land a chopper
|SETDOWN
|Salt
|SAILOR
|Disregard
|IGNORE
|Lusty drive
|LIBIDO
|Not owned
|LEASED
|Work group
|STAFF
|Dustin’s "Midnight Cowboy" role
|RATSO
|Forks over
|PAYS
|Topper
|HAT
|Deep groove
|RUT