Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Treaty
|PACT
|Like the desert
|ARID
|Cavalry sword
|SABER
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Madrid museum
|PRADO
|African nation
|CONGO
|Ritzy home
|ESTATE
|In the past
|AGO
|Lusty look
|LEER
|Like lava
|MOLTEN
|"Acid"
|LSD
|Dueling sword
|RAPIER
|Had a feast
|DINED
|Baking need
|PIEPAN
|USO audience
|GIS
|Shakespeare poem
|SONNET
|Finished
|DONE
|Shade tree
|ELM
|Consider the same
|EQUATE
|Assert
|CLAIM
|Beneath
|UNDER
|Aquarium fish
|TETRA
|Clickable pictures
|ICONS
|Must have
|NEED
|Circus structure
|TENT
|Examines sentences
|PARSES
|Decreased in force
|ABATED
|Fragrant wood
|CEDAR
|Easy gait
|TROT
|Rainbow shape
|ARC
|Old auto
|REO
|Deep-seated
|INNATE
|Macbeth prop
|DAGGER
|Compete in a bee
|SPELL
|Diving bird
|LOON
|Come forth
|EMANATE
|Store sign
|OPEN
|Topper
|LID
|Fully developed
|RIPE
|Bear abode
|DEN
|Common allergen
|POLLEN
|Con
|INMATE
|Prod
|GOADON
|Concentrating
|INTENT
|Clairvoyants
|SEERS
|Church group
|SECT
|Thickhead
|DUNCE
|Throw in the towel
|QUIT
|Rage
|IRE
|Enraged
|MAD