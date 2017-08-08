Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph August 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Playground fixtures
|SWINGS
|Singer Guthrie
|ARLO
|Reception aid
|AERIAL
|Hoe target
|WEED
|Crude shed
|LEANTO
|Surrounded by
|AMID
|Lakeside rental
|JETSKI
|Mystery writer Woods
|SARA
|Edible tubes
|PENNE
|Have debts
|OWE
|Tabloid topic
|SCANDAL
|Court concern
|LAW
|Sandy color
|TAN
|Wedding words
|IDO
|Starts
|ORIGINS
|Catch some z’s
|NAP
|Madrid mister
|SENOR
|Lusty look
|OGLE
|Jon’s "Midnight Cowboy" co-star
|DUSTIN
|Big gulp
|SWIG
|Tolerates
|ABIDES
|Top-notch
|AONE
|Modern
|RECENT
|Beagles and bassets
|DOGS
|Unfaltering
|STEADY
|Pitcher Maglie
|SAL
|Miniature
|WEE
|Radio’s Glass
|IRA
|Asian assassin
|NINJA
|Airport area
|GATE
|Mailbox part
|SLOT
|Come to
|AWAKEN
|Doing a memo’s job
|REMINDING
|Waikiki souvenir
|LEI
|Peculiar
|ODD
|Stretches over
|SPANS
|Recital highlights
|SOLOS
|Tuned in
|AWARE
|Doing a tape chore
|REWINDING
|Tennis star Rafael
|NADAL
|Skip a ceremony
|ELOPE
|Mixes up
|STIRS
|Soup buy
|CAN
|Overcharges
|GOUGES
|Kept in reserve
|ONICE
|Salts
|TARS
|"Yeah, right!"
|IBET
|Mournful
|SAD
|Court
|WOO
|Narc’s org.
|DEA
|Stop
|END
|Sow site
|STY