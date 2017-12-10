Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 11th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
TV’s Lauer MATT
Book of maps ATLAS
Smell ODOR
Checked REINED
Norse trickster LOKI
Fortitude METTLE
New Jersey capital TRENTON
Under the weather ILL
Members of the graduating class SENIORS
Miniature WEE
Parched DRY
Shopping aid CART
Worry SWEAT
Analyze grammar PARSE
Considerate KIND
Sedan or SUV CAR
Director Lee ANG
Some bikes TANDEMS
Brewed beverage TEA
Quebec neighbor ONTARIO
Book boo-boos ERRATA
Outdoor promenade MALL
Phone button REDIAL
Norwegian city OSLO
Secluded valleys DELLS
Clutter MESS
Sheds a skin MOLTS
Find darling ADORE
Game piece TOKEN
Tobago’s island neighbor TRINIDAD
Weapons store ARMORY
Prom crowd TEENS
Set fire to LIT
Dove’s stance ANTIWAR
"Being There" star SELLERS
Strike out DELETE
Wrongful act TORT
Pungent spice CARDAMOM
Rink patron SKATER
Color close to cranberry WINERED
Fencing cry ENGARDE
Gasp for air PANT
Venice ways CANALS
Add up TOTAL
Make blank ERASE
Flour factories MILLS
Songs for one SOLOS
Be under the weather AIL