Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Maid’s target
|DUST
|Frighten
|SCARE
|Vision-related
|OPTIC
|Finishes last
|LOSES
|Blackout aids
|FLASHLIGHTS
|Gift tag word
|FOR
|Target
|AIM
|Aunt, in Acapulco
|TIA
|Bank activity
|SAVING
|Thatcher, for one
|TORY
|Judi of "Iris"
|DENCH
|Wallet bills
|ONES
|Very beginning
|GETGO
|Roman censor
|CATO
|Assesses
|RATES
|Get — the crack of dawn
|UPAT
|More pale
|ASHIER
|Visibility lessener
|FOG
|Feel queasy
|AIL
|"My word!"
|GEE
|Night game needs
|FLOODLIGHTS
|Dodge
|ELUDE
|Church contribution
|TITHE
|Shows fondness
|DOTES
|Russian refusal
|NYET
|Tips, as a hat
|DOFFS
|Digital transfer
|UPLOAD
|Go hungry
|STARVE
|"— the season …"
|TIS
|Slender
|SLIM
|Gear part
|COG
|TV’s Kutcher
|ASHTON
|Stop working
|RETIRE
|School papers
|ESSAYS
|Probability
|CHANCE
|Urban transport
|LIGHTRAIL
|Silver bar
|INGOT
|Gear part
|TOOTH
|Like old streets
|GASLIT
|Like a jail-bound perp
|CUFFED
|Twin of Artemis
|APOLLO
|Catch stealing
|TAGOUT
|Fourscore
|EIGHTY
|Be quietly furious
|SEETHE
|Bowler’s button
|RESET
|Fruit drinks
|ADES
|Poem of praise
|ODE
|Gimlet base
|GIN