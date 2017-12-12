Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Base meal
|MESS
|Cube face
|SQUARE
|Car bar
|AXLE
|Radio-emitting star
|PULSAR
|Catch sight of
|SPOT
|Glutton, slangily
|OINKER
|Highway rescue
|TOW
|Soda choice
|COLA
|House chiller
|DRAFT
|Lush
|SOT
|Steer clear of
|AVOID
|Sad sack
|SCHMO
|Field cries
|CAWS
|Bank offering
|LOAN
|Otter cousins
|MINKS
|Light brown
|TAWNY
|Print measures
|ENS
|Throng
|CROWD
|Bloke
|CHAP
|"Son — gun!"
|OFA
|City opposite El Paso
|JUAREZ
|MP’s quarry
|AWOL
|Prompt
|ONTIME
|Pesky insect
|GNAT
|Failed on stage
|BOMBED
|Capital on a fjord
|OSLO
|Ship’s pole
|MAST
|Trade fair
|EXPO
|Economic declines
|SLOWDOWNS
|Filming spot
|SET
|Parody
|SPOOF
|Bed covers
|QUILTS
|Arm bone
|ULNA
|Inquire
|ASK
|"Norma —"
|RAE
|Make mistakes
|ERR
|Rotter
|CAD
|Peril
|RISK
|Confrontations
|SHOWDOWNS
|Yemen neighbor
|OMAN
|Theater prize
|TONY
|High point
|ACME
|Conceited
|VAIN
|Lobster part
|CLAW
|Plot
|SCHEME
|Dreidel, for one
|TOP
|Tore down
|RAZED
|Baby’s place
|CRIB
|Young horse
|FOAL
|Sax sort
|ALTO
|Position
|JOB
|First número
|UNO
|Cash dispenser
|ATM
|In the past
|AGO