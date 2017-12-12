Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Base meal MESS
Cube face SQUARE
Car bar AXLE
Radio-emitting star PULSAR
Catch sight of SPOT
Glutton, slangily OINKER
Highway rescue TOW
Soda choice COLA
House chiller DRAFT
Lush SOT
Steer clear of AVOID
Sad sack SCHMO
Field cries CAWS
Bank offering LOAN
Otter cousins MINKS
Light brown TAWNY
Print measures ENS
Throng CROWD
Bloke CHAP
"Son — gun!" OFA
City opposite El Paso JUAREZ
MP’s quarry AWOL
Prompt ONTIME
Pesky insect GNAT
Failed on stage BOMBED
Capital on a fjord OSLO
Ship’s pole MAST
Trade fair EXPO
Economic declines SLOWDOWNS
Filming spot SET
Parody SPOOF
Bed covers QUILTS
Arm bone ULNA
Inquire ASK
"Norma —" RAE
Make mistakes ERR
Rotter CAD
Peril RISK
Confrontations SHOWDOWNS
Yemen neighbor OMAN
Theater prize TONY
High point ACME
Conceited VAIN
Lobster part CLAW
Plot SCHEME
Dreidel, for one TOP
Tore down RAZED
Baby’s place CRIB
Young horse FOAL
Sax sort ALTO
Position JOB
First número UNO
Cash dispenser ATM
In the past AGO