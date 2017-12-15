Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
"Ivanhoe" author SCOTT
Pancake order STACK
Debussy work LAMER
Hammerin’ Hank AARON
Papas of "Z" IRENE
First-rate PRIMO
Beat PULSED
Ready to go SET
Application USE
Depot purchases TICKETS
Lobster trap POT
Some synthetics RAYONS
Street borders CURBS
Freshman’s cap BEANIE
102, in old Rome CII
Crate CLUNKER
Break off END
That girl HER
Nautilus shape SPIRAL
Came to AWOKE
Bring together UNITE
Singing voice, in slang PIPES
Polite refusal NOSIR
Play place STAGE
Patellae places KNEES
Goof SLIPUP
Opera legend CARUSO
Brunch dish OMELET
Addition column TENS
Woodpecker’s target TREETRUNK
Easy victim SAP
Sticky stuff TAR
Up ARISEN
Astronomical sightings COMETS
Shoelace problems KNOTS
Personal logs DIARIES
Sci-fi genre CYBERPUNK
Ring wins KOS
Give the ax CAN
Erred big-time BLEWIT
Moon of Jupiter EUROPA
Deep red CERISE
How some games end INATIE
Lazy ones IDLERS
Cowboy wear CHAPS
A party to INON
Gunpowder holder KEG
Jargon ending ESE