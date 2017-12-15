Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"Ivanhoe" author
|SCOTT
|Pancake order
|STACK
|Debussy work
|LAMER
|Hammerin’ Hank
|AARON
|Papas of "Z"
|IRENE
|First-rate
|PRIMO
|Beat
|PULSED
|Ready to go
|SET
|Application
|USE
|Depot purchases
|TICKETS
|Lobster trap
|POT
|Some synthetics
|RAYONS
|Street borders
|CURBS
|Freshman’s cap
|BEANIE
|102, in old Rome
|CII
|Crate
|CLUNKER
|Break off
|END
|That girl
|HER
|Nautilus shape
|SPIRAL
|Came to
|AWOKE
|Bring together
|UNITE
|Singing voice, in slang
|PIPES
|Polite refusal
|NOSIR
|Play place
|STAGE
|Patellae places
|KNEES
|Goof
|SLIPUP
|Opera legend
|CARUSO
|Brunch dish
|OMELET
|Addition column
|TENS
|Woodpecker’s target
|TREETRUNK
|Easy victim
|SAP
|Sticky stuff
|TAR
|Up
|ARISEN
|Astronomical sightings
|COMETS
|Shoelace problems
|KNOTS
|Personal logs
|DIARIES
|Sci-fi genre
|CYBERPUNK
|Ring wins
|KOS
|Give the ax
|CAN
|Erred big-time
|BLEWIT
|Moon of Jupiter
|EUROPA
|Deep red
|CERISE
|How some games end
|INATIE
|Lazy ones
|IDLERS
|Cowboy wear
|CHAPS
|A party to
|INON
|Gunpowder holder
|KEG
|Jargon ending
|ESE