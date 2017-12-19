Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Disrobe
|PEEL
|Den denizen
|BEAR
|Central
|INNER
|High-strung
|TENSE
|Elbows on the table
|PASTA
|Solemn promises
|OATHS
|Outback bird
|EMU
|Ornamental molding
|CORNICE
|Waiter’s job
|SERVICE
|Squealer
|RAT
|Rental contract
|LEASE
|Decimal base
|TEN
|Intent look
|STARE
|Lush
|SOT
|Brainiacs, typically
|NERDS
|Parrot or puppy
|PET
|Small songbirds
|TITMICE
|Wooden grid
|LATTICE
|Catch some z’s
|NAP
|Once more
|AGAIN
|Act part
|SCENE
|Shows lack of interest
|YAWNS
|Rich cake
|TORTE
|Blinds piece
|SLAT
|Stocking stuffers
|TOYS
|Singing voice, in slang
|PIPES
|Tooth layer
|ENAMEL
|Guarantee
|ENSURE
|Permit
|LET
|Noggin
|BEAN
|Whole
|ENTIRE
|Depth charge, in slang
|ASHCAN
|Stopwatch button
|RESET
|Intolerant sort
|RACIST
|Went fast
|TORE
|Marine
|OCEANIC
|Sweeping
|VAST
|Time in office
|TERM
|Makeup exam
|RETEST
|Action star Steven
|SEAGAL
|Canada’s capital
|OTTAWA
|Moolah
|DINERO
|Meager
|SCANTY
|Theater productions
|PLAYS
|Breath mint buys
|TINS
|Fencing swords
|EPEES
|Coloration
|TINT
|Rollaway bed
|COT