Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Disrobe PEEL
Den denizen BEAR
Central INNER
High-strung TENSE
Elbows on the table PASTA
Solemn promises OATHS
Outback bird EMU
Ornamental molding CORNICE
Waiter’s job SERVICE
Squealer RAT
Rental contract LEASE
Decimal base TEN
Intent look STARE
Lush SOT
Brainiacs, typically NERDS
Parrot or puppy PET
Small songbirds TITMICE
Wooden grid LATTICE
Catch some z’s NAP
Once more AGAIN
Act part SCENE
Shows lack of interest YAWNS
Rich cake TORTE
Blinds piece SLAT
Stocking stuffers TOYS
Singing voice, in slang PIPES
Tooth layer ENAMEL
Guarantee ENSURE
Permit LET
Noggin BEAN
Whole ENTIRE
Depth charge, in slang ASHCAN
Stopwatch button RESET
Intolerant sort RACIST
Went fast TORE
Marine OCEANIC
Sweeping VAST
Time in office TERM
Makeup exam RETEST
Action star Steven SEAGAL
Canada’s capital OTTAWA
Moolah DINERO
Meager SCANTY
Theater productions PLAYS
Breath mint buys TINS
Fencing swords EPEES
Coloration TINT
Rollaway bed COT