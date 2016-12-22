Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Molten rock
|MAGMA
|Maze choices
|PATHS
|Mistake
|ERROR
|Pasty
|ASHEN
|Rough guesses
|STABS
|He-Man’s female counterpart
|SHERA
|"What was that?"
|HUH
|More frequent
|OFTENER
|Historic stretch
|ERA
|Once called
|NEE
|Exploit
|USE
|One or more
|SOME
|Not recently cleaned
|DUSTY
|Heel
|CAD
|Bird of myth
|ROC
|Vinegar bottle
|CRUET
|NFL players
|PROS
|Huge snake
|BOA
|Fragrant tree
|FIR
|Gallery fill
|ART
|Lie back
|RECLINE
|Spying org.
|CIA
|Alan of "Argo"
|ARKIN
|Creative sort
|MAKER
|Play part
|SCENE
|Deal maker
|AGENT
|Grazing groups
|HERDS
|Docking spots
|PORTS
|Fits together
|MESHES
|Music’s Toscanini
|ARTURO
|S’more base
|GRAHAMCRACKER
|Unruly group
|MOB
|Fiery crime
|ARSON
|Vaccine pioneer
|PASTEUR
|Tennis great Arthur
|ASHE
|Yule ballet
|THENUTCRACKER
|Galileo’s crime
|HERESY
|Trap
|SNARE
|Nourished
|FED
|Seine water
|EAU
|Soak up
|SOP
|Outlines
|DEFINES
|Compel by force
|COERCE
|Pie dish
|TIN
|"We three kings of — are"
|ORIENT
|Sets off
|STARTS
|Audacious
|BRASH
|Change the boundaries of
|REMAP
|Singer Jenny
|LIND
|Before now
|AGO