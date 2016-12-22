Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Clue Solution
Molten rock MAGMA
Maze choices PATHS
Mistake ERROR
Pasty ASHEN
Rough guesses STABS
He-Man’s female counterpart SHERA
"What was that?" HUH
More frequent OFTENER
Historic stretch ERA
Once called NEE
Exploit USE
One or more SOME
Not recently cleaned DUSTY
Heel CAD
Bird of myth ROC
Vinegar bottle CRUET
NFL players PROS
Huge snake BOA
Fragrant tree FIR
Gallery fill ART
Lie back RECLINE
Spying org. CIA
Alan of "Argo" ARKIN
Creative sort MAKER
Play part SCENE
Deal maker AGENT
Grazing groups HERDS
Docking spots PORTS
Fits together MESHES
Music’s Toscanini ARTURO
S’more base GRAHAMCRACKER
Unruly group MOB
Fiery crime ARSON
Vaccine pioneer PASTEUR
Tennis great Arthur ASHE
Yule ballet THENUTCRACKER
Galileo’s crime HERESY
Trap SNARE
Nourished FED
Seine water EAU
Soak up SOP
Outlines DEFINES
Compel by force COERCE
Pie dish TIN
"We three kings of — are" ORIENT
Sets off STARTS
Audacious BRASH
Change the boundaries of REMAP
Singer Jenny LIND
Before now AGO