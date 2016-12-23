Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 24th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
NFL team JETS
Hackneyed STALE
Wise saying AXIOM
Ocean’s motions TIDES
Like Loki NORSE
Christmas helpers ELVES
Writer Tarbell IDA
Catch some z’s NAP
Ram’s mate EWE
Ra, e.g. SUNGOD
Fiber source BRAN
Winter song SANTABABY
How some stocks are sold ATPAR
Winter song LETITSNOW
Pleads BEGS
Checked out TESTED
Drop back LAG
Male turkey TOM
Crew need OAR
"Tomorrow" singer ANNIE
Higher than ABOVE
Mall business STORE
Ohio city NILES
Forum garb TOGAS
Dick Tracy’s love TESS
Singer Joplin JANIS
Bible book EXODUS
Albania’s capital TIRANA
Urgent call SOS
Flight part STEP
"Don’t open — Xmas" TIL
Adjective modifier ADVERB
Tolerance LEEWAY
German steel city ESSEN
"Amahl and the Night Visitors" composer MENOTTI
Get comfortable with ADAPTTO
Pesky swarm GNATS
Farm sights BARNS
Player at first, e.g. BASEMAN
Crude shed LEANTO
Seasonal quaff EGGNOG
"Becket" actor OTOOLE
Makes rugs WEAVES
Detonation BLAST
Getup DRESS
Course needs TEES
Radio’s Glass IRA
Drill need BIT