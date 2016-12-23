Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 24th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|NFL team
|JETS
|Hackneyed
|STALE
|Wise saying
|AXIOM
|Ocean’s motions
|TIDES
|Like Loki
|NORSE
|Christmas helpers
|ELVES
|Writer Tarbell
|IDA
|Catch some z’s
|NAP
|Ram’s mate
|EWE
|Ra, e.g.
|SUNGOD
|Fiber source
|BRAN
|Winter song
|SANTABABY
|How some stocks are sold
|ATPAR
|Winter song
|LETITSNOW
|Pleads
|BEGS
|Checked out
|TESTED
|Drop back
|LAG
|Male turkey
|TOM
|Crew need
|OAR
|"Tomorrow" singer
|ANNIE
|Higher than
|ABOVE
|Mall business
|STORE
|Ohio city
|NILES
|Forum garb
|TOGAS
|Dick Tracy’s love
|TESS
|Singer Joplin
|JANIS
|Bible book
|EXODUS
|Albania’s capital
|TIRANA
|Urgent call
|SOS
|Flight part
|STEP
|"Don’t open — Xmas"
|TIL
|Adjective modifier
|ADVERB
|Tolerance
|LEEWAY
|German steel city
|ESSEN
|"Amahl and the Night Visitors" composer
|MENOTTI
|Get comfortable with
|ADAPTTO
|Pesky swarm
|GNATS
|Farm sights
|BARNS
|Player at first, e.g.
|BASEMAN
|Crude shed
|LEANTO
|Seasonal quaff
|EGGNOG
|"Becket" actor
|OTOOLE
|Makes rugs
|WEAVES
|Detonation
|BLAST
|Getup
|DRESS
|Course needs
|TEES
|Radio’s Glass
|IRA
|Drill need
|BIT