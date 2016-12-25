Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Clue Solution
Dress in WEAR
Aid illegally ABET
Ship of 1492 PINTA
Cruise ship LINER
Rocker John ELTON
Plain silly INANE
Arm supporters SLINGS
Wallowing place MUD
Ripped TORE
Comes to a point TAPERS
Have debts OWE
Baltimore player ORIOLE
Church topper SPIRE
Game pieces TOKENS
Derby or boater HAT
Ring sport BOXING
Coal source MINE
Writer Tan AMY
Playground fixtures SWINGS
Is furious RAGES
Duo quadrupled OCTET
Girder material STEEL
Spoken exams ORALS
Just ONLY
Periods DOTS
Droopy tree WILLOW
Whole ENTIRE
Make amends ATONE
Chimed RANG
Boxing great ALI
Storage site BIN
Tooth coating ENAMEL
Prof’s protection TENURE
Basil-based sauce PESTO
Cincinnati team REDS
Orchestra section STRINGS
Broadcasts AIRS
"The Raven" writer POE
Store sign OPEN
Enjoy Aspen SKI
Soup choice TOMATO
Breathing need OXYGEN
Suggest HINTAT
Anaheim team ANGELS
Exams TESTS
Saloons BARS
Small-scale MICRO
Lumber WOOD
Twisty fish EEL
Cunning SLY