Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Clue Solution
Nuts’ partners BOLTS
Home style DECOR
German sub UBOAT
Nebraska city OMAHA
Pay phone parts COINRETURNS
Boxer Norton KEN
Have dinner EAT
Kid’s spinner TOP
Insertion sign CARET
Photo collection ALBUM
Under sedation DOPED
Sugar source BEET
Carry on, as war WAGE
Sword metal STEEL
Make passes at HITON
Stopwatch button RESET
Commotion ADO
"So that’s it!" AHA
Opponent FOE
Football runs PUNTRETURNS
Praline bit PECAN
Deplete USEUP
Sacked out SLEPT
Fall guy PATSY
Doe’s mate BUCK
Clarinet’s cousin OBOE
Beef cut LOIN
Shoe color TAN
Flow STREAM
Like some lines DOTTED
Aussie bird EMU
Shopper’s aid CART
"Dear me!" OHNO
Coarse file RASP
Corn unit EAR
More adorable CUTER
Namely TOWIT
Crunch targets ABS
Charter LET
Pollen collector BEE
Butter square PAT
Sense of self EGO
Animal’s lair DEN
Memorized LEARNT
Get exciting HEATUP
That lady SHE
Phone downloads APPS
Swordfight DUEL
Formerly ONCE
Worry FRET
Burden ONUS
Catch sight of ESPY
Keg need TAP
Much of N. Amer. USA