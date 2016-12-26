Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Nuts’ partners
|BOLTS
|Home style
|DECOR
|German sub
|UBOAT
|Nebraska city
|OMAHA
|Pay phone parts
|COINRETURNS
|Boxer Norton
|KEN
|Have dinner
|EAT
|Kid’s spinner
|TOP
|Insertion sign
|CARET
|Photo collection
|ALBUM
|Under sedation
|DOPED
|Sugar source
|BEET
|Carry on, as war
|WAGE
|Sword metal
|STEEL
|Make passes at
|HITON
|Stopwatch button
|RESET
|Commotion
|ADO
|"So that’s it!"
|AHA
|Opponent
|FOE
|Football runs
|PUNTRETURNS
|Praline bit
|PECAN
|Deplete
|USEUP
|Sacked out
|SLEPT
|Fall guy
|PATSY
|Doe’s mate
|BUCK
|Clarinet’s cousin
|OBOE
|Beef cut
|LOIN
|Shoe color
|TAN
|Flow
|STREAM
|Like some lines
|DOTTED
|Aussie bird
|EMU
|Shopper’s aid
|CART
|"Dear me!"
|OHNO
|Coarse file
|RASP
|Corn unit
|EAR
|More adorable
|CUTER
|Namely
|TOWIT
|Crunch targets
|ABS
|Charter
|LET
|Pollen collector
|BEE
|Butter square
|PAT
|Sense of self
|EGO
|Animal’s lair
|DEN
|Memorized
|LEARNT
|Get exciting
|HEATUP
|That lady
|SHE
|Phone downloads
|APPS
|Swordfight
|DUEL
|Formerly
|ONCE
|Worry
|FRET
|Burden
|ONUS
|Catch sight of
|ESPY
|Keg need
|TAP
|Much of N. Amer.
|USA