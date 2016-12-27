Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Thomas Joseph December 28th 2016 Crossword

Clue Solution
Like a clear day SUNLIT
Canyon sound ECHO
New York lake ONEIDA
Music genre SOUL
Archers BOWMEN
Begged PLED
Iraq’s capital BAGDAD
Price holders TAGS
Surmise INFER
Make mistakes ERR
"Smiley’s People" author LECARRE
Maiden name label NEE
Historic time AGE
"— Clear Day" ONA
Boxing combos ONETWOS
Goose egg NIL
Talked at length RANON
Flower feature STEM
Igneous rock BASALT
Casserole bits PEAS
"Relax!" COOLIT
Diplomatic skill TACT
Summon up INVOKE
Sacred chests ARKS
Intensify DEEPEN
Blubber SOB
First número UNO
Fresh NEW
Tree parts LIMBS
Creative germ IDEA
Distinct flavor TANG
Site of Sevilla ESPANA
Weather map line COLDFRONT
Shade HUE
Unoriginal OLD
Chops into cubes DICES
Caruso, for one TENOR
Sports site ARENA
Buck GREENBACK
Bert’s buddy ERNIE
Kingdom REALM
Grassy expanses LAWNS
Freud topic EGO
Drinks to TOASTS
Burner setting STOVE
Litmus reddener ACID
Solitary LONE
School org. PTA
Cochlea setting EAR
Cut off LOP
Mamie’s mate IKE
Decimal base TEN