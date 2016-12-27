Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Like a clear day
|SUNLIT
|Canyon sound
|ECHO
|New York lake
|ONEIDA
|Music genre
|SOUL
|Archers
|BOWMEN
|Begged
|PLED
|Iraq’s capital
|BAGDAD
|Price holders
|TAGS
|Surmise
|INFER
|Make mistakes
|ERR
|"Smiley’s People" author
|LECARRE
|Maiden name label
|NEE
|Historic time
|AGE
|"— Clear Day"
|ONA
|Boxing combos
|ONETWOS
|Goose egg
|NIL
|Talked at length
|RANON
|Flower feature
|STEM
|Igneous rock
|BASALT
|Casserole bits
|PEAS
|"Relax!"
|COOLIT
|Diplomatic skill
|TACT
|Summon up
|INVOKE
|Sacred chests
|ARKS
|Intensify
|DEEPEN
|Blubber
|SOB
|First número
|UNO
|Fresh
|NEW
|Tree parts
|LIMBS
|Creative germ
|IDEA
|Distinct flavor
|TANG
|Site of Sevilla
|ESPANA
|Weather map line
|COLDFRONT
|Shade
|HUE
|Unoriginal
|OLD
|Chops into cubes
|DICES
|Caruso, for one
|TENOR
|Sports site
|ARENA
|Buck
|GREENBACK
|Bert’s buddy
|ERNIE
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Grassy expanses
|LAWNS
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Drinks to
|TOASTS
|Burner setting
|STOVE
|Litmus reddener
|ACID
|Solitary
|LONE
|School org.
|PTA
|Cochlea setting
|EAR
|Cut off
|LOP
|Mamie’s mate
|IKE
|Decimal base
|TEN