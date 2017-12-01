Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Precious DEAR
Cracked AJAR
Painter Rembrandt PEALE
Judicial garb ROBES
Bitter ACRID
Deeply impressed INAWE
Risky undertaking VENTURE
Rowing team leader COX
Hydrocarbon suffix ENE
Breeding CULTURE
"Silkwood" star STREEP
Invites ASKS
Showy flower ASTER
Relaxing places SPAS
Irish province ULSTER
Foster NURTURE
Metal source ORE
Compass trace ARC
Prof’s delivery LECTURE
Violinist Stern ISAAC
Add up TOTAL
Narrow shelf LEDGE
Blissful spots EDENS
Glade grazer DEER
Former senator Chris DODD
Suitably dressed DECENT
Breadwinner EARNER
Landed ALIT
Lessens REDUCES
Disney mermaid ARIEL
Singer Bon Jovi JON
Old counter ABACUS
Overhaul REWORK
Makes a lot PAVES
Sides in an ongoing battle SEXES
Burst RUPTURE
Old salts TARS
Compass point EAST
Sent to Washington ELECTED
Slow mover SNAIL
Puckered PURSED
Gaming spot ARCADE
Praised loudly TOUTED
Gofer’s work ERRAND
Staggers REELS
Peptic problem ULCER
Commotion TODO
Period of history AGE