Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Precious
|DEAR
|Cracked
|AJAR
|Painter Rembrandt
|PEALE
|Judicial garb
|ROBES
|Bitter
|ACRID
|Deeply impressed
|INAWE
|Risky undertaking
|VENTURE
|Rowing team leader
|COX
|Hydrocarbon suffix
|ENE
|Breeding
|CULTURE
|"Silkwood" star
|STREEP
|Invites
|ASKS
|Showy flower
|ASTER
|Relaxing places
|SPAS
|Irish province
|ULSTER
|Foster
|NURTURE
|Metal source
|ORE
|Compass trace
|ARC
|Prof’s delivery
|LECTURE
|Violinist Stern
|ISAAC
|Add up
|TOTAL
|Narrow shelf
|LEDGE
|Blissful spots
|EDENS
|Glade grazer
|DEER
|Former senator Chris
|DODD
|Suitably dressed
|DECENT
|Breadwinner
|EARNER
|Landed
|ALIT
|Lessens
|REDUCES
|Disney mermaid
|ARIEL
|Singer Bon Jovi
|JON
|Old counter
|ABACUS
|Overhaul
|REWORK
|Makes a lot
|PAVES
|Sides in an ongoing battle
|SEXES
|Burst
|RUPTURE
|Old salts
|TARS
|Compass point
|EAST
|Sent to Washington
|ELECTED
|Slow mover
|SNAIL
|Puckered
|PURSED
|Gaming spot
|ARCADE
|Praised loudly
|TOUTED
|Gofer’s work
|ERRAND
|Staggers
|REELS
|Peptic problem
|ULCER
|Commotion
|TODO
|Period of history
|AGE