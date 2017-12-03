Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Brooch part
|CLASP
|Aspiration
|HOPE
|Bit of gossip
|RUMOR
|Clumsy
|INEPT
|Bring together
|UNITE
|Sacred scroll
|TORAH
|Periodical, for short
|MAG
|Sleuth Spade
|SAM
|Color
|HUE
|They’re stepped on to stop
|BRAKEPEDALS
|Count start
|ONE
|Fencing sword
|EPEE
|Isolated
|APART
|Survives
|LASTS
|Spice from nutmeg
|MACE
|— Aviv
|TEL
|Shore walls
|BREAKWATERS
|Parking place
|LOT
|Silent assent
|NOD
|Chinese zodiac animal
|RAT
|Wed in secret
|ELOPE
|Honshu city
|OSAKA
|Zellweger of "Chicago"
|RENEE
|Laser printer part
|FUSER
|Bears’ lairs
|DENS
|Nourishes
|FEEDS
|Cookie bit
|CRUMB
|Moon-based
|LUNAR
|Female friend, to Fernando
|AMIGA
|Toper
|SOT
|Gift
|PRESENT
|Blackjack call
|HITME
|Music’s Yoko
|ONO
|Maybe
|PERHAPS
|Shoulder ornament
|EPAULET
|Doctoral papers
|THESES
|Gorilla, for one
|APE
|Asian peninsula
|KOREA
|Gave out hands
|DEALT
|Writer Eric
|AMBLER
|Out, in a way
|PAROLED
|Solvent ingredient
|ACETONE
|Start
|LEADOFF
|Binary base
|TWO
|Leg joints
|KNEES
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Did yard work
|RAKED
|Flag features
|STARS
|Signing need
|PEN
|Take to court
|SUE